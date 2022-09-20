Concert News (09/20/22)

1 of 5

Eraserheads announces comeback concert

THE ROCK band Eraserheads has announced that their long-awaited reunion concert, Ang Huling El Bimbo, will be held on Dec. 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. Speculation arose that the band’s members would hold a reunion after front man and vocalist Ely Buendia, drummer Raymund Marasigan, bassist Buddy Zabala, and guitarist Marcus Adoro posted the logo of the band on their respective Instagram accounts on Sept. 17. During the height of their popularity in the 1990s, the Eraserheads released a string of hits including “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Magasin,” “Alapaap,” “Fruitcake,” “Ligaya,” and “Pare Ko.” After a decade of making music together, they disbanded in 2002. The band had a reunion concert in 2008 but it was cut short when Mr. Buendia was rushed to the hospital for chest pains. In March 2009, the band held another reunion concert titled The Final Set at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. According to the new concert poster, tickets will go on sale soon. For updates, visit https://www.hulingelbimbo2022.ph/.

Justin Bieber’s Manila concert pushing through

FOLLOWING pop singer Justin Bieber’s announcement that he was cancelling his tour due to health concerns, entertainment and events company AEG announced through concert promoter Ovation Productions that the only canceled dates of the Justice World Tour are from Sept. 7 to Oct. 18. “For now, all other shows remain as scheduled unless otherwise advised,” the statement said. Mr. Bieber is scheduled to perform in Manila on Oct. 29 at the at Cultural Center of the Philippines Open Grounds.

Ben&Ben’s concert rescheduled for December

BEN&BEN’s canceled send-off concert has been rescheduled for Dec. 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds, instead of Dec. 16, as announced previously. “We want to extend our gratitude to those who showed and lined up outside CCP (Cultural Center of the Philippines) Open Grounds last Sept. 3 despite the inclement weather conditions. We also want to thank the rest of the ticket buyers for their patience and understanding,” a post on Ovation Productions’ Facebook page said. Those who purchased tickets to the canceled Sept. 3 concert have the following options: they may opt to carry forward their existing tickets as they will be honored for the Dec. 18 show; or request a full refund. Ticket holders who are unable to make the new date have until Sept. 30 to apply for a refund. E-mails will be sent to ticket holders notifying them of how to apply for the refund starting Sept. 12. For inquiries, contact the Ovation hotline at 0969-632-7948 or e-mail support@ovation.ph.

Kang Daniel’s Asian tour kicks off in PHL

KOREAN STAR Kang Daniel has confirmed the Asia route of his world tour following concerts in Seoul and Japan. Konnect Entertainment has announced a seven-city tour including Manila, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau. KANG DANIEL <FIRST PARADE> Tour in Asia kicks off in the Philippines on Oct. 22 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 1, 10 a.m., via TicketNet.com.ph and all TicketNet outlets nationwide. For more information, follow @WilbrosLive on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Jack White coming to Manila

JACK WHITE, the founding member of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather, will be bringing his The Supply Chain Issues Tour to Metro Manila on Nov. 5 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier, in Taguig. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 23, 10 a.m., via SMTickets.com and all SM Tickets outlets nationwide.The 12-time Grammy Award-winner and Third Man Records founder released his fourth and fifth solo studio albums (both under Third Man Records) this year: Fear of the Dawn, featuring his latest single, “Taking Me Back,” was released on April 8, and Entering Heaven Alive followed on July 22.

SB19 set for international tour

FIVE-MEMBER P-pop group SB19 is set to embark on their biggest local and international tour, WYAT [Where You At], with a series of shows in Clark, Cebu, and Davao. In the months that follow, the tour will go global as SB19 heads to multiple countries — the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore. Main vocalist and dancer Stell confirms that music listeners will be seeing a different SB19 this time around. “The same passion is there, the same dedication is there, but we’re just going to give more for this tour. Like we usually do, we try to level up and improve every time.” For more information about SB19’s series of shows, visit their social media accounts.

GMA Pinoy TV holds US anniversary concert

GMA NETWORK’s international channel will mark its 17th anniversary with a two-night concert, Together Again: A GMA Pinoy TV @ 17 Concert, with musical performances at the Pechanga Theater, Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, USA on Sept. 24 and 25. “We are more than thrilled to share with our beloved Kapuso abroad that GMA Pinoy TV is having a comeback concert in the US after over two years of physically distanced and virtual events. As fitting as our concert title, there is no better time to be ‘Together Again’ than to be with our fellow kababayans (countrymen) as we celebrate our anniversary. After all, they are the reason why GMA Pinoy TV is standing stronger together through 17 years,” GMA International First Vice-President and Head Joseph T. Francia said in a statement. Tickets are on sale at www.pechanga.com, www.ticketmaster.com, and www.starmediaentertainment.com.