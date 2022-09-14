Arts & Culture (09/14/22)

1 of 8

Manansala, Zalameda highlight Salcedo Auctions

THE SALCEDO Auctions 8th edition of its marquee The Well-Appointed Life auction presents a selection from 13 of the country’s 17 National Artists for Visual Arts on Sept.17, 2 p.m. The pieces presented in the sale are classified into items on “Important Philippine Art,” “Connoisseur Collection,” and “Fine Jewelry & Timepieces.” Among the highlights of the auction are an untitled Vicente Manansala piece; two Ang Kiukok PAG-era oils once owned by an ex-CIA agent and diplomat; and Fernando Zobel’s first painting; and the largest Oscar Zalameda offered for auction. Register to bid and browse the catalog at salcedoauctions.com. The auction preview runs daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Ave., Makati City.

Mula sa Buwan reschedules final weekend

AFTER the cancellation of the final shows of the musical Mula sa Buwan after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19, the final weekend of performances has been rescheduled for Sept. 16 to 18. Refunds are now available on TicketWorld (premier.ticketworld.com.ph). Mula sa Buwan is based on Cyrano de Bergerac. With a book and lyrics by Pat Valera and original music and lyrics by William Elvin Manzano, the musical is set in Manila during World War II, and tells the story of a young cadet, playwright, and poet named Cyrano who falls in love with his childhood best friend Roxane. His extremely large nose hinders him from confessing his love to her, so instead helps handsome cadet Christian court her using his own words. The musical stars Myke Salomon, Gab Pangilinan, and Markki Stroem. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mulasabuwan/.

ArtistSpace presents group show

“LIMITLESS” is a group exhibition of artists from different parts of Luzon, and Ilonggo artists from Visayas. It will be on view from Sept. 20 to Oct. 3 with an Artists’ Reception on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the ArtistSpace, located at Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City. “Limitless” is a “coming together” showcase of visual artists from different parts of Luzon, and Ilonggo artists who have been locked down by the restrictions implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition aims to bring the art industry back on track, inspiring fellow artists to go back and beyond what they have reached and accomplished. The exhibit features works by 97 artists including Art Lozano, Richard Buxani, Rex Tatlonghari, Sultan Mang-osan, and Undo Berto. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Rediscover Metro Manila through the LRT

IN CELEBRATION of National Tourism Month, private operator of LRT-1 Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), teamed up with Urban Sketchers Quezon City and the Fujifilm XA-3 Community Philippines to help more Filipinos in rediscover the beautiful and historic places in Manila that are easily accessible by taking the LRT-1. The celebration kicked off with the “LRT-1 ikotMNL Sketch Walk: Urban Sketchers QC goes to Manila” on Sept. 10. The next event is “LRT-1 ikotMNL Photo Walk with Fujifilm XA-3 Community Philippines,” showcasing colonial architecture, historical open spaces, and other Instagram-worthy tourist destinations in Manila, on Sept. 17. “Participants in the photo walk will get the chance to join different photographers in exploring the best of Manila and inspire people to communicate hope through photos that feature ecological, cultural, and historical tourism,” said a statement. The event is open to all aspiring and professional photographers, whether Fujifilm XA-3 users or not. Interested individuals for the photo walk should pre-register online by visiting bit.ly/lrt1ikotmnlphotowalk2022. The photo walk will visit three LRT-1 stations, namely United Nations, Central Terminal, and Carriedo, which are known for many nearby interesting tourist sites. The LRT-1 ikotMNL Tourism Month celebration will culminate with a pop-up exhibit that will bring together the stories, sketches, and photographs from the sketch walk and photo walk activities. The exhibit will be at the LRT-1 Doroteo Jose Station, and will open on World Tourism Day on Sept. 27, and run until Oct. 31.

Performances, panels at Manila Int’l Book Fair

A CREATIVE performance featuring the contributors of the climate literature anthology Harvest Moon will be held on Sept. 15, 2 p.m., while a panel discussion on climate science, eco-art, and eco-poetry will be held on Sept. 17, 2 p.m. The performance features Padmapani L. Perez and Drum Circle PH musicians/performers led by Jayson Gidore, together with Roland Seblario, Bryan Paler, Aurhea Dagnalan, and Benedick Amurao. Organized by the Agam Agenda, the two events celebrate the Harvest Moon anthology of climate poems and stories, as part of this year’s Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) to be held at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City from Sept. 15 to 18.

Filipinas Heritage Library holds webinar on WWII

THE FILIPINAS Heritage Library and the US Embassy present a free webinar, “The War and Transformation of the American Community in the Philippines” with Joseph P. McCallus. The webinar is part of Liberation: War & Hope, a series of events in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. It will be held on Sept. 24, 9-11 a.m. (Philippine time) onlive via Zoom and Facebook Live. The webinar will tackle cultural evaporation. The American community, once a large, vibrant, and historically important group of expatriates, was drastically changed by the war years and a variety of postwar events. This discussion will chart that change from the beginning of the American expatriate experience in 1900 to the present.



Museo Pambata reopens

AFTER A two-year hiatus, the interactive children’s museum, Museo Pambata reopens on Sept. 25. The entrance fee is P450 per person. Museo Pambata is located at Roxas Blvd. corner South Drive, Manila (next to the US Embassy). It is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit Museo Pambata on Facebook. Reserve slots at bit.ly/MP_Reopening.

Rep presents major musical, Carousel

AFTER being derailed by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Repertory Philippines will finally stage its production of the Broadway hit, Carousel. Directed by Toff De Venecia, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, starring Karylle Tatlonghari and Gian Magdangal, will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines new black box theater, the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez. A story about a whirlwind romance between carnival barker Billy Bigelow and millworker Julie Jordan, it features some of musical theater’s most timeless music and iconic songs including “If I Loved You” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” “Today, we stand on the shoulders of giants and take on the challenge of reimagining this classic musical for contemporary Filipino audiences,” Mr. De Venecia said in a statement. “Featuring new artistic voices and talent as well as post-modern perspectives, the team boldly dreams up what ‘the best musical of the 20th century’ might look like today. It’s a radical departure from previous iterations, even from what we set out to do in 2020. We draw inspiration from Filipino creativity and the words of the original choreographer and dancer Agnes de Mille — that is, ‘taking leap after leap in the dark.’ This will be the ultimate 21st century test for a 20th century text.” Carousel was originally slated for a May 2020 debut, also with Mr. De Venecia at the helm. Tickets will be available through the CCP Box Office, TicketWorld, and SM Tickets, with prices ranging from P1,000 to P3,000. For queries, message Repertory Philippines on its Facebook page or through Instagram, or e-mail info@repphil.org.

Ortigas Library has gift items based on collection

THE ORTIGAS Foundation Library has over 23,000 volumes of Filipiniana on its shelves. To further promote the appreciation of Philippine history, it produces unique items featuring its special and rare Filipiniana collections that are perfect gifts and giveaways for all occasions, ranging from bags and shirts, to premium scarves and stationery items. The shop also has a book section with lots of interesting finds. Purchasing the fundraising items or availing the library’s conservation services also helps the Foundation sustain the operation of the library and continue the cultural, educational, and development programs. The library is at the 2nd Floor of the McKinley Bldg. (above Unimart) at the Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. It is open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details call the Library Shop at 0947-426-1432 (Library Shop) or e-mail santosjd@ortigasfoundation.com.ph or visit https://www.facebook.com/Ortigas.Foundation/shop/ or https://ortigasfoundationlibrary.com.ph/shop. For more information on past and ongoing projects, visit the website www.ortigasfoundationlibrary.com.ph.

Zara Carbonell’s Lost You, Found Me now an eBook

LOST YOU, Found Me by beauty queen and entrepreneur Zara Carbonell is a book extolling the virtues of self-love. Drawing from her personal experiences, Ms. Carbonell uses her book as an opportunity to illustrate how even painful personal experiences can pave the way for personal growth and an improved relationship with oneself. The book’s publisher, Bookshelf PH, recently launched the title’s ebook version which will be available on the Bookshelf PH website, where it will be ready to be downloaded and ordered as a physical copy. Order the physical and eBook copies of Lost You, Found Me on bookshelf.com.ph.