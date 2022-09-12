Style (09/12/22)

1 of 10

Keds offers 1950s-inspired sneakers

KEDS has just released its latest collection featuring pieces inspired by 1950s Tennis Heritage retro stylings. This selection of sporty yet chic sneakers are modern takes on iconic 1950s fashion updated for the present. The Jump Kick Rib Knit, dubbed the “crew neck sweatshirt of the sneaker world,” is casual and comfy with a dash of preppy yet sporty school look. It’s a clever combination of classic sneaker style and sweatshirt design, making for a completely new and totally of-the-moment look. Its red accents give the shoe an unmistakable ’50s retro vibe best paired with pleated tennis skirts or polo-dresses. Playing to the nostalgic collegiate trend, The Varsity Collection also features the Triple Up Varsity. This shoe gets a swipe of ivy league prep in the form of varsity stripes in its comfy yet chunky sole. For an easygoing feel, the Kickback Stripe Foxing is a slip-on that looks like a sneaker but has a broken-in feel straight out of the box thanks to relaxed uppers, super soft jersey lining, and cushiony footbed. Keds also released a Workwear collection inspired by the ’50s with classic tan colorways. This includes Keds favorites such as the Champion, Chillax, and Crew Kick 75. Shop for these shoes and more in Keds concept stores nationwide and at www.keds.com.ph.

Selsun Blue’s newest moisturizing anti-dandruff shampoo

SO, having finally addressed the source of one’s dandruff, giving one’s scalp much-needed TLC to keep the white flakes away, one may find that one’s hair still looks dry, dull, and lifeless. Scalp health expert Selsun Blue offers the new and innovative Selsun Blue Pro Extra Moisturizing anti-dandruff shampoo which can shake those white flakes off while keeping hair beautifully conditioned in one easy step. Always effective with its Selenium Sulfide 1%, an anti-infective and anti-fungal agent approved by the US FDA, to treat the source of dandruff, Selsun Blue Pro Extra Moisturizing includes three nourishing ingredients: Honey Extract, Arginine HCL, and Lysine HCL. To get the best results, apply enough Selsun Blue Pro Extra Moisturizing shampoo to clean hair and scalp. Massage gently over the entire scalp for approximately one minute and rinse. Repeat process but this time leave the shampoo on the scalp for two to three minutes. Be sure to thoroughly rinse after. Use at least two times a week. Selsun Blue Pro Extra Moisturizing anti-dandruff shampoo is available for P365 for the 120mL bottle and P40 for the 6mL sachet. The bottle can be purchased at any Watsons and Mercury Drug store starting this month, and the sachet in October.

Boss enlists stars for fall/winter 2022 campaign

FOR Fall/Winter 2022, Boss delves deeper into what it means to be your own boss with a campaign capturing a group of today’s most influential stars. The campaign features TikTok creator Khaby Lame, Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, German runner Alica Schmidt, and British boxer Anthony Joshua. For the first time, legendary British supermodel Naomi Campbell joins the cast. American model Kendall Jenner, American rapper Future, and South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho round out the talents in the campaign, where they talk in their own words about what makes a Boss.

Gap Kids spotlights real special kids

GAPKIDS new campaign was inspired by the children’s book Everyone Belongs by Heather Avis — a mother, best-selling author and founder of The Lucky Few Foundation for Down syndrome advocacy. The GapKids campaign features a wide range of real kids of all abilities and special talents, including Avis’ own children with Down syndrome. Gap’s latest GapKids campaign has a diverse group of kids styled in organic loose denim, khaki, dresses, and more. “Celebrating individuality has always been iconic to the Gap brand,” said Mary Alderete, Global Head of Gap Marketing, in a statement. “‘Everyone Belongs’ shares an important message for kids and adults alike, and we are excited to continue to encourage individuality, acceptance, and the joy we feel when we embrace our unique selves.” The campaign was launched globally in July. In the Philippines, visit the following Gap stores to see the new pieces for kids: Glorietta 4, Shangri-la Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Trinoma, and Abreeza, Davao, or shop online at gap.com.ph.