Arts & Culture (08/31/22)

1 of 11

Ortigas Library holds lecture on studio photography

JOHN Silva, Executive Director of the Ortigas Foundation Library, will give a lecture on “The End of the Pose: The Rise and Demise of Studio Photography” on Aug. 31, 3 p.m., via Facebook Live on the library’s Facebook page.

Imelda Cajipe Endaya retrospective opens at CCP

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) presents “Pagtutol at Pag-asa,” a retrospective exhibition of artist Imelda Cajipe Endaya. Initially programmed for 2020, the exhibit has been two years in the making and will have its opening reception on Sept. 3, 3 p.m., at the CCP’s Bulwagang Juan Luna (Main Gallery). “Imelda Cajipe Endaya: Pagtutol at Pag-asa” brings together over 200 artworks and archival materials at the CCP’s Bulwagang Juan Luna, adjacent hallways, and virtual platforms surveying the artist’s extensive practice in printmaking, painting, collage, and installation art from the 1960s to the present. It is the first full-scale retrospective of her significant practice as an artist and the exceptional engagements she nurtured as part of her artmaking. She is founding president of Kababaihan sa Sining at Bagong Sibol na Kamalayan (Kasibulan), a feminist arts organization active since 1987, and founder of Pananaw, the first publication of its kind on Philippine art. Ms. Cajipe Endaya is also a widely-published curator, writer, and cultural worker. The exhibit is co-curated by Lara Acuin and Con Cabrera. Adjacent to the exhibit, the CCP will host monthly public programs until November onsite and streamed online. An off-site exhibition, “Imelda Cajipe Endaya: Windows To An Archive,” will also be presented at the Ateneo Library of Women’s Writings from Sept. 9 to Dec. 2, in partnership with the Ateneo Art Gallery. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/CCPPagtutolAtPagAsa or contact the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division at telephone 88321125 loc. 1504 / 1505, e-mail vamd@culturalcenter.gov.ph, or through @ccpvamd in Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

CCP holding Special Concert Series 2022

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) presents the Special Concert Series, a series of solo concerts by eminent Filipino musicians on September, October, and November, 7:30 p.m., at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Black Box Theater). Stefanie Quintin, a soprano with “a voice with remarkable flexibility and a truly commanding musical presence,” starts the series off on Sept. 7. She performs music from the Renaissance to the present day and includes several world premieres in her repertoire. The second concert in the series features trombonist Ricson Poonin on Oct. 12. Finally, guitarist Ivar Fojas will be featured on Nov. 16. Beyond simply performing, each artist will share their skills and knowledge with selected participants in Master Classes. Those who want to be part of the Masterclass can call the CCP Artist Training Division at 8832-1125 local 1605 or e-mail artist.training@culturalcenter.gov.ph.

Tanghalang Pilipino stages Anak Datu

TANGHALANG Pilipino stages National Artist for Visual Arts Abdulmari Imao’s Anak Datu on Sept. 16 to Oct. 9 as the second offering in its 36th season. It is the maiden production at the newly built Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Blackbox Theater) of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). A play with music, Anak Datu was written by Mr. Imao in 1968 before the birth of his first son, Abdulmari Jr. Adapted for the stage by veteran playwright Rody Vera and directed by former CCP Artistic Director and Vice-President Chris Millado, Anak Datu is a story about the son of a village chieftain in the Sulu Archipelago in pre-colonial Philippines. Before he is born, the village is raided by pirates, and his mother gives birth in captivity. Hence, he grows up believing that his father is a former pirate. When the old man dies, the son discovers the truth about his real father. The play stars Marco Viaña, Fernando “Nanding” Josef, Antonette Go, Lhorvie Nuevo, Tex Ordoñez-de Leon, Carlos Dala, and Hassanain Magarang, who also choreographs the show. The artistic team includes composer and musical director Chino Toledo, set designer Abdulmari “Toym” Imao, Jr., costume designer John Carlo Pagunaling, sound designer and engineer TJ Ramos, lighting designer Katsch Catoy, and projection designer GA Fallarme. For tickets and show buyer inquiries, contact 0915-607-2275 or e-mail tanghalangpilipinomarketing@gmail.com.

Musical celebrates Philippine theater

IN CELEBRATION of its 53rd anniversary, the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) presents MUSIKAL II on Sept. 10, 8 p.m., at the Main Theater. The show features excerpts of original Filipino musicals presented from 2015 to 2021 featuring leading artists from various theater companies. The event is invitational but certain sections are open to the public (free admission). Tickets for the public will be released at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Main Ramp two hours before the performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Read the CCP’s health and safety protocols at https://bit.ly/staysafeatCCP. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/culturalcenterofthephilippines.

Leon Gallery Auction catalog released

THE LEON Gallery has released the catalog for this year’s Magnificent September Auction. Leading this edition’s highlights is an early work by Fernando Zobel titled Siga-Siga which debuted at the artist’s first one-man show at the Philippine Art Gallery in February 1953; and H.R. Ocampo’s Fifty-Five A which was a special token for the artist’s closest confidante and intellectual sparring partner Jose Fernandez Zaide. The sale also features a rare copper plate of the Juan Luna portrait of the conquistador Miguel Lopez de Legaspi, first governor-general of the Philippines and founder of Manila, as well as two Larawan works from National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera’s series, and a Romulo Galicano work titled Poor Man’s Meal, which he has dubbed as most reflective of his life’s experiences. The Magnificent September Auction 2022 will be held on Sept. 10, 2 pm. (Manila time). View the catalog online at https://leon-gallery.com/…/The-Magnificent-September…. Register to bid at https://www.leonexchange.com/en/auctions.

Tanghalang Pilipino stages Anak Datu

TANGHALANG Pilipino stages National Artist for Visual Arts Abdulmari Imao’s Anak Datu on Sept. 16 to Oct. 9 as the second offering in its 36th season. It is the maiden production at the newly built Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Blackbox Theater) of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). A play with music, Anak Datu was written by Mr. Imao in 1968 before the birth of his first son, Abdulmari Jr. Adapted for the stage by veteran playwright Rody Vera and directed by former CCP Artistic Director and Vice-President Chris Millado, Anak Datu is a story about the son of a village chieftain in the Sulu Archipelago in pre-colonial Philippines. Before he is born, the village is raided by pirates, and his mother gives birth in captivity. Hence, he grows up believing that his father is a former pirate. When the old man dies, the son discovers the truth about his real father. The play stars Marco Viaña, Fernando “Nanding” Josef, Antonette Go, Lhorvie Nuevo, Tex Ordoñez de Leon, Carlos Dala, and Hassanain Magarang, who also choreographs the show. The artistic team includes composer and musical director Chino Toledo, set designer Abdulmari “Toym” Imao, Jr., costume designer John Carlo Pagunaling, sound designer and engineer TJ Ramos, lighting designer Katsch Catoy, and projection designer GA Fallarme. For tickets and show buyer inquiries, contact 0915-607-2275 or e-mail tanghalangpilipinomarketing@gmail.com.

Nat’l Artists Alice Reyes, Agnes Locsin collaborate

NATIONAL Artists for Dance Alice Reyes and Agnes Locsin present a mixed program of their iconic works in Pulso Pilipinas II: Alay nina Alice at Agnes at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Main Theater on Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. This dance production features Agnes Locsin’s Igorot, Moriones, Elias at Salome, and Alice Reyes’ Carmina Burana. For more information and ticket reservations, visit https://ardanceph.company.site/, contact ardancephilippinesinc@gmail.comloo or 0915-412-2152 (Viber).

Art Fair PHL announces artists for residencies

ART FAIR Philippines has announced the five artists selected for each program of the ArtFairPH/Residencies 2022. James Clar and Corinne De San Jose will have their art residency program at Butanding Barrio in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; Aaron Kaiser Garcia at Emerging Islands in San Juan, La Union; Nicolei Gupit at Linangan Art Residency in Alfonzo, Cavite; IC Jaucian at Manila Observatory in Quezon City; and E.S.L Chen and Jonathan Baldonado at Orange Project in Bacolod, Negros Occidental. ArtFairPH/Residencies is an artist residency program project of #ArtFairPH in partnership with the Bleeding Heart Rum Company, the makers of Don Papa Rum. The residents were selected by a jury composed of residency program representatives. Their residency projects will be exhibited at next year’s edition of Art Fair Philippines. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/artfairph.

Art/Tech exhibit coming to Singapore

“ARTAVERSE 2.0,” one of Asia’s largest art tech exhibition and entertainment festivals, will be held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands on Oct. 5-9, co-organized by XD Media and supported by Dify and Emerge Esports. Riding on the success of “ARTAVERSE 1.0” which was held in Hong Kong in June, “ARTAVERSE 2.0” in Singapore will include a slew of seminars, workshops and entertainment events, Art Tech non-fungible token (NFT) exhibitions, and a concert and EDM night party, among others. “ARTAVERSE” exhibit aims to build a cohesive art community, integrating NFT artists, local art, digital art, physical art, art lovers and collectors to promote the seamless integration between art and tech and encourage the new generation of art lovers to understand, appreciate, collect and create art.

Sotheby’s Singapore auction surpasses expectations

SOTHEBY’s first auction of Modern & Contemporary Art in Singapore brought a total of SG$24.5 million ($18 million), surpassing pre-sale expectations in the region of SG$18 million ($13 million). This also marked the highest total for any sale held by Sotheby’s in Singapore. Ninety-four percent of the lots were sold. Held in response to the ever-increasing demand from a growing collector base in the region, the sale was led by a rare auction appearance of a work by Walter Spies (his Animal fable was the top-selling lot, achieving SG$4 million or $2.9 million), a fresh-to-the-market riverscape by Singaporean Modern Art pioneer Georgette Chen (Boats and Shophouses, sold to a Southeast Asian collector for SG$2 million or $1.5 million), and a painting by Willem Gerard Hofker held in the same private collection for more than 25 years (Melis, composition featuring Ni Dablig with Ni Gemblong with a boy behind the gender music instrument almost doubled its high estimate to achieve SG$2.3 million or $1.6 million, from an estimated SG$700,000 to SG$1,200,000). Two works by Filipino National Artist Fernando Amorsolo achieved prices beyond their high estimates: View of Manila Bay sold for SG$201,600 ($145,000) from its estimated SG$80,000-SG$20,000, and Fishermen brought SG$226,800 ($163,000) from its estimated SG$50,000- SG$70,000. The auction saw participation from over 20 countries, with more than half of the bidders from the Southeast Asian region.