History books for sale

THE NATIONAL Quincentennial Committee has released books about the Philippines’ participation in the first circumnavigation of the world. The books are Pigafetta’s Philippine Picnic (P200), 1521 Revisited (P300), and Fernando Oliveira’s The Voyage of Ferdinand Magellan (P250). These books are available at the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Central Office with a 10% discount. In Cebu City, there is an ongoing NHCP Book Sale at the Cebu City’s Rizal Memorial Library and Museum. For more information, visit the National Historical Commission of the Philippines’ Facebook page.

Tan-aw Mindanaw film fest at Cinematheque Centers

KNOW MORE about the places, culture, and stories of Mindanao through films by award-winning directors Brilliante Mendoza, National Artist for Film Kidlat Tahimik, and Mindanaoan filmmaker Arbi Barbarona. Featured films in the Tan-aw Mindanaw festival, also called the Kadayawan Film Festival, are Ang Lakaran ni Kabunyan, Thy Womb, Mindanao, and The Highest Peak. The films will be screened at the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ Cinematheque Centre, 855 Kalaw Ave., Ermita, Manila. For the complete schedule and to reserve slots for the screenings, visit https://bit.ly/CCMTanAwMindanaw.

Araneta City holds 3-day sale

BEAT THE rainy-day blues with shopping discounts of up to 70% and a chance to see one of the most popular P-pop groups in the country live during Araneta City’s Three-Day Sale from Aug. 12 to 14. P-Pop boy group 1st. One will perform live during a meet-and-greet with fans on Aug. 13. To join the meet-and-greet, present a same-day, single-receipt purchase worth P500 from any establishment within Araneta City during the registration period, which is from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is given on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit www.aranetacity.com.

Exhibits, talks at Cinemalaya 18

FIVE exhibitions are part of the ongoing Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). They are: the “Cinemalaya 18 Competition Films Exhibit” (at the Little Theater Lobby) which showcases memorabilia and behind-the-scenes’ images from the 11 full-length films and 12 short films in this year’s competition; “Cinemalaya 18 Festival Posters Exhibit” (2nd Floor Hallway Gallery), which displays the film posters for the Cinemalaya 18 Main Competition, Retrospective Shorts section, Tribute, and “34th Gawad Alternatibo”; an exhibit highlighting the recently conferred National Artists for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor, Marilou Diaz-Abaya, and Ricardo “Ricky” Lee (3rd Floor Hallway Gallery) featuring images from films they were involved with including Himala (1982), Brutal (1980), Moral (1982), and Karnal (1983); the “Cinemalaya Filmmakers’ Images Exhibit” (Main Gallery) which presents portraits of filmmakers who have joined the competition since 2005; and, “Cinemalaya 18 Filmmakers’ Portraits” (Main Theater Lobby), featuring portraits taken by Idan Cruz, better known as actor John Lloyd Cruz. Meanwhile, to be held on Aug. 12 and 13 is Cinemalaya Konek, a venue for filmmakers to interact, network and connect with film industry players. There are three activities: Interaction/Panel Discussion, Networking + Filmmakers Night, and Business Matching. The first activity, has two parts, Konek 1: Film Producing in Cinema and Streaming Platform where film producers Alemberg Ang, Ida Del Mundo, and Daphne Chiu will discuss their process, inspirations, and motivations in producing films, and Konek 2: Filmmaking and Film Programming for International Festivals where Cinemalaya jury members Frederic Auburtin, Makiko Wakai, and Madonna Tarrayo will share their experiences in filmmaking, programming, and participation in international festivals. Business Matching will take place on Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CCP Cinemalaya Tent. Cinemalaya Konek is a fringe activity of the 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival which is ongoing at the CCP until Aug. 14.