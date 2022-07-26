FILSCAP celebrates Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino with lecture series

1 of 2

IN CELEBRATION of this year’s Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino, the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (FILSCAP), in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), will hold its 8th Annual Master Lecture Series.

FILSCAP is the government-accredited non-profit collective management organization for music creators and copyright owners which primarily licenses the public playing, broadcast, and streaming in the Philippines of copyrighted local and foreign songs. Part of its mandate is to promote local music creation, development and appreciation.

The lecture series features renowned Filipino songwriters who will share tips, their songwriting process, and stories behind their compositions that have become part of the country’s collection of original Filipino songs.

The lectures will be held on July 26 with Yael Yuzon who co-wrote the songs “Bitiw,” “Di Na Mababawi,” and “Jeepney” by Spongecola; July 27, Ebe Dancel who wrote the songs “Bawat Daan,” “Dapit Hapon,” and “Dear Kuya” by Sugarfree; July 28, Fr. Manoling Francisco who wrote the church songs “Ama Namin,” “Anima Cristi,” and co-wrote “Tanging Yaman”; and July 29, Edwin Marollano who wrote the jingles “Ayos Na Ang Buto-Buto” by Vhong Navarro, “Asim Kilig” by Michael V., and “Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako” by KZ Tandingan.

Moderated by songwriters and music producers Jungee Marcelo, Trina Belamide, and Jonathan Manalo, the lecture series will be accessible on FILSCAP’s Facebook page at 7:30 p.m.

Proclamation 933, issued on Dec. 19, 2014, declares the last week of July as Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FILSCAP.