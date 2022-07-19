WHAT happens when you put together a weatherman, a beauty queen, and a comedian? You get GMA Network’s new noontime variety show that focuses on time-limited games.

The show — TicktoClock — includes buzzer-beater performances, and countdown-monitored interactive games. It is hosted by weather anchor Kim Atienza, beauty queen Rabiya Mateo, and comedian Pokwang (real name: Marietta Subong).

“We are the three most unlikely people put together,” Mr. Atienza said at an online press conference on July 12. “Because of the very unlikely combination, the chemistry is very out of the box which the audience will enjoy.”

Ms. Mateo said that being a game show host brings out a different side of herself beyond what is expected of a beauty queen.

“I can be myself, I can be funny, I can make mistakes…,” she said.

Among the games are “Hale-hale-Hoy,” which has a variety of games within a game; “Oras Muna,” a singing contest where contestants have to impress judges within a minute; and “Dance Raffle Challenge” where remote viewers can participate by sending dance video online.

“Hawaan ng saya (contagious happiness),” Ms. Subong said. “Iyun ang hangarin ng show na ‘to (That is the goal of this show).”

TiktoClock will air Mondays to Fridays beginning July 25 at 11:15 a.m. replacing Mars Pa More. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman