Style (05/23/22)

Ben Farrales exhibit to open this month

“FARRALES@BENILDE,” a physical exhibition on some of the most desired pieces in Philippine fashion by the legendary couturier Ben Farrales, opens on May 27 at the 12F Main Gallery of the Design and Arts Campus, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Known as the Dean of Philippine Fashion, Mr. Farrales was considered an artist ahead of his time since he stepped into the industry in the 1950s. His 60 years of success introduced signature Muslim-inspired gowns, traditional ternos, and sophisticated traje de mestizas as well as a series of contemporary loungewear, cocktail dresses, and draped frocks. With over 200 runway shows here and abroad, he instilled his significant role in strengthening the identity of local fashion on a global scale. Produced by the Center for Campus Art (CCA) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, the exhibition showcases an assemblage of Filipiniana ensembles, beaded ball gowns, pleated dresses, satin garments, and single items from skirts to capes. All these demonstrate the outstanding craftsmanship, and the range of artistry and talent of the designer. “The collection was a gift from the family of Ben Farrales,” curator and Benilde CCA Director Architect Gerry Torres said. Forty pieces from this body of work form part of the “Farrales@Benilde” gallery. The exhibition likewise features 40 14-inch miniature designs by Benilde Fashion Design and Merchandising students, inspired by the works of the late icon. The exhibit will be on view until Sept. 10 at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila. For viewing appointments, visit Benilde CCA on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit www.benildecampusart.com.

Max Mara opens its first store in Manila

MAX MARA has opened its first store in Manila at Greenbelt, Makati. The new Max Mara store features around 100 square meters of show space, with one window on the inside of the mall and a glass facade with lightbox on the external side. It overlooks Makati Avenue at the entrance of Greenbelt mall. Existing architectural elements of the building, such as vaulted ceilings and a skylight, naturally embellish the rooms and interact with the Max Mara’s Italian heritage and contemporary spirit. A balanced mix of strain gré, brass, metal, oak wood, and colorful marbles, creates a welcoming atmosphere across the main living area, which is centered by a column of raw stone. Sophisticated furnishings from leading Italian design brands make the new store evoke Max Mara’s fundamental brand values of Italian craftsmanship and timeless construction. The Max Mara store shows the latest collections including Max Mara mainline, ‘S Max Mara, and offers a selection of accessories.

Nike’s biggest store in SEA opens in Boni High Street

NIKE’s biggest store in Southeast Asia (SEA)opened yesterday at B3 Bonifacio High Street. The store offers immersive in-store experiences connecting consumers to sports and the community. Spread across two floors, the 14,000 sq.ft. store is the largest Nike retail space by area in the Southeast Asia region. It hosts the region’s most comprehensive range of Nike products, serving men and women across running, training, tennis, yoga, basketball, and golf. Nike Fort also has a dedicated kid’s section covering toddlers through grade school. Nike Fort’s services include the Women’s First Hour, where female members get prioritized shopping and appointment hours to browse without having to queue up; bra and tights fittings; and exclusive styling sessions for their family and friends. Nike Fort plays to three guiding principles: Bringing access to sport, adding value to the local community, and creating a destination that brings consumers closer to sport and one another. These principles are brought to life through three distinct zones: The Sports Hub, The City Replay zone, and the Experience Studio. The Sports Hub is a concierge service that helps shoppers find opportunities to participate in sports in the city and avail of styling services. These 60-minute one-on-one sessions with the store stylists aim to create looks tailor-made to the customer’s needs; help shoppers discover new sports by matching them with the apparel and footwear and new seasonal styles. The City Replay zone is a studio that brings an assortment of hyperlocal products through customization of tees, totes, caps, and shoes via designs of home-grown talent. The Experience Studio is a wellness destination that focuses on Nike’s five facets of fitness: Movement, mindset, recovery, nutrition, and sleep. Consumers can participate in group sessions or sign up for one-on-one expert sessions tailored to their health and wellness goals.