TBA Studios tackles crime in new movie

THE LATEST project of TBA Studios — the movie production outfit behind such films as Goyo and Heneral Luna — is a crime thriller titled Grace, the film company announced on their Facebook page on April 20.

To be directed by Ato Bautista (Expressway), the film about a college student who seeks revenge for the brutal death of his girlfriend, targeting a fraternity whose members and alumni are found in every powerful seat of Philippine society.

Taking on the lead role is musician-turned-actor Iken Ramirez, while Alvin Anson of Heneral Luna and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral fame will play the villain.

The film’s screenplay — based on an earlier treatment developed by the late director Uro dela Cruz — is written by Ato Bautista, Kat Marasigan, and E. A. Rocha. It will be produced by Sea‘N’Sun Film Productions.

In a statement, Mr. Rocha, who is CEO and Co-Executive Producer of TBA Studios, said that Grace is “indicative of the entitlement and abuse wielded by people in powerful positions — a reflection of what is wrong with our country.

“I can only describe Grace as a relevant, violent and ultimately devastating modern parable that had to be told and cinematically experienced,” Mr. Rocha said.

Mr. Rocha is also in the cast, along with veteran actors Angeli Bayani, Art Acuña, Ronnie Lazaro, Cholo Barretto, Kiko Matos, and young actors Mark Neumann, Shaun Salvador, and Vance Larena.

The cast recently held its first script reading in Quezon City ahead of its principal photography in May. More casting announcements for the film will follow.

Grace is one of TBA Studios’ film offerings for 2022 which include the star-studded comedy The Comeback Trail with Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones, and music documentary Fanny: The Right To Rock, which is the untold story of three Filipina American teens in the 1960s whose trailblazing impact on music was written out of history.

“Film fans will have plenty to get excited about with TBA Studios’ diverse offerings. And this is just our initial lineup! We have more projects to be announced soon,” TBA Studios Executive Vice-President and General Manager Daphne O. Chiu said in a statement. — MAPS