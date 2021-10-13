Multi-layer data protection and management combined with ransomware defense and cloud-like scale in one unified solution

Nutanix hybrid cloud infrastructure significantly simplifies IT for businesses. However, legacy backup approaches have not always updated with the times. As ransomware events continue to occur for organizations worldwide, it is time for a solution that combines not just a hybrid cloud infrastructure with robust data protection, but also ransomware defense.

All-in-One Backup and Recovery with Ransomware Prevention and Hyperscale Design

Arcserve N Series Hyperconverged Appliances Powered by Nutanix and Secured by Sophos securely protect any type and number of workloads while reducing RTOs and RPOs to just minutes or seconds with Arcserve’s Virtual Standby and Instant VM.

The appliances combine the recovery of Arcserve UDP with the flexible scale-out design of Nutanix, and the ransomware defense of Sophos Intercept X Advanced cybersecurity. For an extra layer of protection, add Arcserve OneXafe immutable storage or AWS S3 object lock storage (available separately).

With Arcserve N Series Appliances, Powered by Nutanix and Secured by Sophos, you’ll get a solution that is:

Simple: Get hyperconverged data protection solution from one vendor, Arcserve. Manage it all from the unified management console available via Nutanix Mine, a single pane of glass to monitor all your backup and disaster recovery services including physical, virtual, and cloud workloads.

Scalable: The hyperconverged Nutanix infrastructure delivers high performance, flexible scale-out storage and compute to add capacity and performance on the fly, eliminating any need to plan ahead and overprovision for excess capacity.

Secure: Proven recovery is combined with market-leading Sophos cybersecurity for protection of the appliance that removes threats using behavioral analysis to thwart never-before-seen ransomware and boot-record attacks. Back up data on a security– hardened platform, isolate backups from your production environment, and safeguard those backups.

A single solution with unmatched unified data protection, scalability, and security

Protect your data using a 3-2-1-1 strategy:

Only Arcserve delivers an integrated hardware and software solution that simplifies deployment, management, and support; scales out capacity to seamless adjust to changing needs; provides high availability; and protects your backup data environment with Nutanix and Sophos.

Take the Next Step

Find out more at www.arcserve.com, contact us at (+632) 8706 5592, or email sales@acw-group.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.