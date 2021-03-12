AMLC clarifies rules on terrorist delisting

People whose request for delisting from the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) got rejected can’t file another request within six months, according to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 requires the listing of people and entities designated as terrorists by the council. They can request for delisting on certain grounds.

“A request for delisting may be filed as often as the grounds therefore exist,” AMLC said in a posting on Friday, citing its own rule. “However, no request for delisting may be filed within six months from the time of denial of a prior request for delisting.”

The grounds for delisting include mistaken identity, change of facts or circumstances, newly discovered evidence and death of a designated person and dissolution of designated group.

Targeted financial sanctions prevent people or groups designated as terrorists from accessing their funds and assets. — Beatrice M. Laforga