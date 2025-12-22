PHILIPPINE coffee imports are expected to grow 9.76% to 378,000 metric tons (MT) in marketing year (MY) 2025-2026, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In a report, the USDA said coffee imports during the MY, which runs between July 2025 and June 2026, are expected to increase from 344,400 MT in the previous MY. The forecast represents a 1.56% downgrade from the USDA’s June estimate of 384,000 MT.

Philippine domestic production can only service about 40% of market requirements. The Philippines is the fourth-largest coffee importer after the European Union (EU), the US and Japan.

The Philippines is also projected to remain the world’s biggest buyer of soluble (instant) coffee, accounting for 28.85% of total imports.

Imports of soluble coffee are projected to increase 10% from the previous MY to 330,000 MT.

Meanwhile, the USDA projects Philippine coffee production to remain flat at 27,000 MT, matching production levels in the last two MYs.

Global production is expected to rise 2.01% during the MY to 10.73 million MT.

Brazil and Vietnam are projected to remain the top-producing countries, capturing 35.23% and 17.22% of global output, respectively.

Philippine coffee consumption is also expected to rise 9.05% during the MY to 405,000 MT. If the forecast is realized, the Philippines would overtake Japan as the fourth-biggest consumer of coffee after the EU, the US and Brazil. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel