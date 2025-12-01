A FISHERS’ group has expressed support for a House resolution seeking an inquiry into the socioeconomic impact of the two-month closed fishing season in Batangas, saying the policy is taking a toll on small fisherfolk and local fish supply.

In a statement on Friday, Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) welcomed House Resolution No. 525 filed by the Makabayan bloc, which urges the House Committee on Aquaculture and Fisheries Resources to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation into the seasonal closure of Batangas waters and to consider immediate economic relief for affected communities.

The resolution was filed by Alliance of Concerned Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio L. Tinio, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Sarah Jane Elago and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Louise M. Co.

“We welcome the move of the Makabayan bloc in Congress to seek an investigation into the severe impact of the two-month closed fishing season in Batangas province on fisheries and the local fish supply,” PAMALAKAYA Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo said in Filipino.

Mr. Arambulo said that while the group recognizes the need for seasonal fishing closures to help replenish fish stocks, these do not fully address what it considers the main causes of fish depletion, such as the “systematic destruction” of marine resources due to large-scale projects and the continued operations of commercial fishing vessels.

“In the end, it is the small fishers who suffer because commercial fishing vessels have the capacity to venture beyond municipal waters during the closed season,” he said.

PAMALAKAYA is urging concerned government agencies, including the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, to reconsider the Batangas closed fishing season, saying it has “detrimental impacts” on thousands of fisherfolk and could affect local fish supply.

The group estimates that more than 15,000 fisherfolk in at least nine coastal towns in Balayan Bay alone will be affected by the seasonal closure. This includes an estimated 5,000 fisherfolk in Calatagan, 3,000 in Lemery, and 2,200 in Mabini.

The annual closed fishing seasons in major fishing grounds across the country are implemented under Republic Act No. 8550 or the Fisheries Code of 1998 for conservation and ecological purposes.

PAMALAKAYA said it hopes the proposed House inquiry will lead to policy adjustments that both protect marine resources and provide adequate social and economic safeguards for small-scale fishers.

Meanwhile, a House bill filed in October is seeking to provide income support and social protection for fisherfolk affected by fishing bans.

House Bill No. 5555 proposes the creation of the Tulong Pangkabuhayan Para sa mga Mangingisda Program, which would augment the income of fisherfolk during closed fishing seasons, calamities, and lean or typhoon seasons.

Under the measure, eligible beneficiaries would receive a voucher worth at least P3,000 per month, alongside livelihood, financial, medical and other social protection assistance.

The bill, introduced by Quezon 4th District Rep. Keith Micah D.L. Tan, has been with the Committee on Aquaculture and Fisheries Resources since Nov. 11. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel