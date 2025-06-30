THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it rehabilitated a tissue culture laboratory in Los Baños, which specializes in high-yielding planting materials.

The upgraded lab houses cultures of banana, ube, garlic, white potato, and other high-value crops, the DA said in a statement.

“Equipped with modern tools for mass propagation, the facility aims to provide farmers with healthy, high-yielding planting materials — essential for boosting farm productivity and maintaining stable supply chains,” it said in a statement.

The laboratory is expected to help reduce dependence on imported garlic and ginger, the DA said, noting that 95% of garlic in the market is imported.

“Even halving that import volume would be a major win,” it said.

The DA also inaugurated an upgraded biocontrol agents facility, funded by the Bureau of Agricultural Research, which promotes sustainable, chemical-free farming by improving pest and disease management.

“This is seen as crucial in improving resilience against climate and market shocks.”

The DA has spent P6 million for the two facilities housed at the Bureau of Plant Industry in Los Baños. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza