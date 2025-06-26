THE red-striped soft scale insect (RSSI) infestation in the Visayas, mostly on Negros island, is now affecting 2,027 hectares of sugarland, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

Some 1,097 farmers are affected by the infestation of RSSI, which has the potential of reducing sugar content by 50%, it said via Viber.

The areas affected include 1,980 hectares in Negros Occidental, 24.75 hectares in Iloilo, 19.1 hectares in Capiz, and 3.5 hectares in Negros Oriental.

The SRA said Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona had recommended that local government units, especially in Negros Occidental, declare states of emergency to boost quarantine procedures and to speed up pesticide procurement and the release of aid to affected farmers.

No emergencies have been declared so far.

It said it asked the Department of Agriculture (DA) for additional pesticide assistance.

About P10 million in funding was approved by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu, Laurel, Jr.

“We continue to utilize and exhaust our current available pesticide supplies (which are held by) our Mill District Development Councils,” the SRA said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza