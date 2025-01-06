THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said rice traders need to set aside a portion of their imports to grain with 25% broken content, citing the need to lower rice prices.

“By importing more rice with 25% broken grains, we can significantly increase the availability of affordable rice options for Filipino consumers,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

Rice traders typically bring in varieties with only 5% broken grains, which are priced significantly higher compared to the 25% broken grain variety.

According to DA price monitors, as of Jan. 2, a kilogram of well-milled rice fetched P42-P52 per kilo in Metro Manila markets, while regular-milled rice sold for between P38 and P40 per kilo.

The DA has expanded its Rice-for-All rolling stores in public markets across Metro Manila, through the Kadiwa ng Pangulo (KADIWA) program. The Rice-for-All program sells well-milled rice to the general public at P40 per kilo.

To date, 26 KADIWA rolling stores and kiosks are serving consumers in various public markets in the National Capital Region (NCR) and selected Metro Rail Transit and Light Rail Transit stations.

“In addition to the KADIWA rolling stores and kiosks, 40 KADIWA Centers in NCR and Bulacan are also operational. These centers regularly provide basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs), Rice-for-All, and P29 rice for vulnerable sectors,” the DA added.

The DA is looking to expand its KADIWA network to 1,500 locations by 2028. It is expecting to open 179 KADIWA Centers by the end of the year.

“While the DA is working closely with millers and importers to bring more affordable rice options, we remain dedicated to helping rice farmers increase their productivity and maintain their profitability, “Mr. Laurel added. — Adrian H. Halili