MEAT IMPORTS increased by 11.06% year on year by volume in the eight months to August, driven by beef, pork, and chicken, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) reported.

The BAI said meat shipments rose to 907.77 million kilograms from 817.35 million a year earlier. Meat imports in August grew 17.8% to 135.57 million kilos.

“The August data is showing arrivals catching up and ample supply is becoming available for the coming (holiday) season,” Meat Importers and Traders Association President Emeritus Jesus C. Cham said in a Viber message.

Shipments of pork rose 10.95% to 450.36 million kilos during the eight months, accounting for about 49.6% of all meat imports during the period.

Last week Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said pork imports may rise this year due to the continued threat of African Swine Fever (ASF) on the hog industry

“Because of the ASF, a lot of hogs are dying. It signals also to businessmen that there may be a shortage; Christmas is also nearing,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a Senate hearing last week.

Shipments of chicken totaled 302.03 million kilos in the eight months to August. Shipments rose 4.32% and accounted for 33.32% of meat imports.

Mr. Laurel said that chicken farmers have started importing more layers, a trend he described as “temporary.”

Imports of beef increased 36.41% during the period to 125.02 million kilos. Shipments made up 13.8% of all meat imports.

Beef from Brazil amounted to 48.57 million kilos, followed by Australia (34.26 million kilos), and Ireland (10.6 million kilos). — Adrian H. Halili