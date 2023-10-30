THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) said it is planning to roll out a climate-smart irrigation project in Nueva Ecija, a major rice-producing province in Central Luzon.

Projects can be made climate-smart “by increasing water productivity in national irrigation systems while reducing carbon emissions in irrigated rice cultivation,” the NIA said in a statement.

It added that the “climate smart” project is aimed at promoting broad adoption of alternative wetting and drying technologies in irrigated areas.

The projects will offer financial incentives and capacity-building activities to partner farmers.

The NIA said the initiative will be carried out via a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ostrom Climate Solutions, Inc.

It added that the Climate-Smart Rice Project in Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation Systems will be active in the area until 2028.

The project’s goal is to contribute to the achievement of rice security and resiliency, it said.

The company will also manage all project fund releases in accordance with government accounting and auditing rules.

“Ostrom Climate shall provide funds for the implementation of the project, thus incurring no cost to NIA,” it added.

“With the signing of the MoU between NIA and Ostrom Climate, NIA looks forward to the realization of its vision of making the Philippines a climate-smart and climate change-resilient nation,” it said.

Ostrom Climate is a Vancouver-based company providing carbon management solutions. — Adrian H. Halili