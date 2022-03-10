In celebration of the Tax Awareness Month, the Asian Consulting Group (ACG) is once again launching the Executive Tax Management Program (ETMP), an exclusive program for CEOs, founders, and business owners, which aims to equip them with business strategy and skills in managing their taxes and consequently, in preparing for the annual tax audit conducted by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). This is a good investment opportunity to save millions of pesos from unnecessary tax assessments, penalties, interest, and compromises.

ETMP offers 3 executive sessions with our tax experts led by the Philippine Tax Whiz.

The price comes with a great deal of experience and takeaways but we don’t stop there. The package comes with an Executive Tax Briefing, one-on-one consultation with the ACG’s expert tax advisors, and Chairman and CEO, Mon Abrea.

To avail of the special discounted price, kindly use the promo code: BW2022

End your misery brought by tax problems, scan the QR code or register through this link: https://tinyurl.com/mv5pxkrk.

Executive Tax Management Program is supported by our media partners: ABS-CBN Books, Start-Up Village, Project Match, The New Channel, and BusinessWorld. For questions and other concerns, feel free to email us at consult@acg.ph or contact 0917-627-8805.

