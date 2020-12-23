Aboitiz InfraCapital, Globe partner for community WiFi service in VisMin areas

ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL, Inc. has partnered with Globe Telecom, Inc. to offer community WiFi service in Visayas and Mindanao areas, the Aboitiz group’s infrastructure arm said on Wednesday.

In an e-mailed statement, Aboitiz InfraCapital said the partnership would accelerate the availability of community broadband access in select barangays in Davao and Cebu.

“Formerly known as KapitWiFi, KonekTayo WiFi is a fast and secure community WiFi service that aims to provide households with affordable internet,” the company said, adding that customers simply need to connect to a KonekTayoWiFi hotspot, buy a promo and surf all day.

Globe’s KonekTayo WiFi will be using Aboitiz InfraCapital’s existing pole network in the said areas. This offering is also present in some communities in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Cebu, Tacloban and Iloilo.

Ernest L. Cu, Globe president and chief executive officer, said: “KonekTayo WiFi promises the affordability, accessibility and ease of use that most low-income Filipino homes need.”

“This partnership with Aboitiz InfraCapital strongly complements our efforts to boost network capacity and coverage through infrastructure in a cost-efficient manner,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin