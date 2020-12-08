Aboitiz Construction to provide free training

ABOITIZ CONSTRUCTION, Inc. has partnered with a workforce development program to provide free construction training to 3,000 Filipinos until 2023.

Aboitiz partnered with Asiapro Multipurpose Cooperative and YouthWorks PH, a workforce development program from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd). The five-year project launched in 2018 set aside P1.7 billion to connect out-of-school youth with training programs.

Youth in the program will be initially trained by Asiapro Multi-purpose Cooperative, a social enterprise that provides full employment benefits to low-income construction workers.

“Through this partnership, 3,000 youth will be receiving free life skills training, mentoring, skills training in various construction trades, and on-the-job training until 2023,” USAID Philippines Acting Deputy Mission Director Jenna Diallo said during the online launch on Friday.

“We’re also providing our private sector partners with skilled, quality human resources who can power their businesses and improve productivity.”

Aboitiz Construction Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Services Nina Ylagan-Pedro said the firm plans to accelerate the hiring process for skilled workers needed in their projects.

“Aboitiz Construction will be offering work-related learning opportunities for our youth beneficiaries and will include periods of hands-on training,” she said.

YouthWorks PH previously partnered with D.M. Consunji, Inc. (DMCI) to train 2,100 youths for masonry, steel works, carpentry, and heavy equipment operation.

“The partnerships will allow youth across the Philippines to get on-the-job training at the two construction companies, and receive additional benefits such as free mentoring, allowance, and possible employment,” PBEd said in a press release.

Aboitiz Construction in September announced it was looking to hire 1,200 skilled workers for its Surigao, Cebu, Iligan, Davao, Sarangani, and Subic work sites.

Aboitiz Construction is part of the Aboitiz Group of Companies. The Aboitiz Group in June said that it was laying off employees due to the financial impact of the pandemic. The group’s listed holding company, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV), posted a 55% income decline to P4 billion in the first semester.

Shares in AEV fell P2.75 or 5.79% to P44.75 apiece on Monday. — J.P. Ibañez