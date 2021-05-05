NATIONAL volleyball player Ranran Abdilla seeks to have continued success this time on the sand court with the Creamline beach volleyball team.

The Tawi-Tawi native was signed by the team last March and is expected to shore up Creamline’s beach volleyball roster not only with his skills, but also with his experience.

Mr. Abdilla, 29, was last in action as part of the silver medal-winning Philippine men’s indoor team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, and is grateful to Creamline for welcoming him on board.

“I feel blessed to be a part of Creamline beach volleyball. They have thrown their full support. It’s a big motivation for me to do well. I will not waste this opportunity given to me,” said the 6-foot-2 spiker in Filipino.

Seeing what Mr. Abdilla can do and provide to its team, Creamline said it was excited with its latest hire.

“Ranran’s athletic prowess and court maturity will definitely elevate the roster of Creamline Beach. His teammates will greatly benefit from Ranran’s experience as he shares his learning to the youngsters,” said Charo Soriano, Creamline beach volleyball program director.

NATIONAL TEAM

Apart from Creamline, Mr. Abdilla also hopes to be included in the national team seeing action in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Vietnam later this year.

He took part in the national team tryouts for beach volleyball organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. (PNVF) last week.

Mr. Abdilla teamed up Pemie Bagalay in the tryouts held at the Subic Bay Sand Courts.

He admitted that making it to the national team would not be easy because of the deep pool of players who tried out, but he remains hopeful to get the nod.

Results of the tryouts will be made available by the PNVF anytime this week.

Prior to seeing action in the SEA Games in 2019 in indoor volleyball, Mr. Abdilla participated in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour 1-Star Boracay Open in May 2019, pairing with Air Force teammate Jessie Lopez.

His tandem with Mr. Lopez was very successful, resulting in four consecutive Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour leg championships. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo