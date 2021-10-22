ISO-certified Primehomes officially starts Laselva development

The current situation we are in has further stressed the importance of preparing for the future and building one. A very fitting way one can do this is by owning a property that one can either earn from or use for his or her own anytime.

Grounded on a mandate of creating communities that matter, Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc. is continuously committed to offering homebuyers great, well-crafted, sustainably designed, and amenable spaces that are worth one’s investment.

Attesting to this commitment is its recent ISO 9001:2015 certification from the BQSR, a globally recognized International Standards Organization (ISO) Certification body accredited by the United States-based International Accreditation Service (IAS).

The ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS) when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements and aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the QMS.

Having met such standards, Primehomes considers the ISO seal a very important feat for the company since it signifies that the company is meant to deliver quality service. At the same time, this assures and even boosts the credibility and integrity of the company.

Further showing the developer’s commitment to quality service is the progress in Laselva, the second phase of Primehomes’ exclusive community in Capitol Hills, Quezon City.

Last Wednesday, October 20, Primehomes officially started the construction and development of Laselva through a groundbreaking ceremony.

For Primehomes, the groundbreaking, aside from marking an important development milestone, is its very own way of assuring clients that the promise of continuously providing better communities is being delivered.

“Despite the hindrances brought about by the pandemic, we at Primehomes continuously plan for the future, adopt to the change of time, take the challenges heads on, and hopefully, as we become successful in this current development, more projects will be opened until we achieved the full 3.6 hectares property development,” Engr. Ferdinand Aquino, Head of Operations at Primehomes, said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The two-tower Laselva intends to create an environment that allows for comfortable living, starting with a linear park that consists of pocket gardens. Units in Laselva will have direct access to the main clubhouse, named Palma De Anahaw, as well to the development’s main amenity, Parque Verde. There will also be an alfresco lounge area at Laselva’s main canopy.

These complement the spacious and well-designed units Laselva offers under Primehomes’ Living, Breathing Home series, which have bigger unit cuts, and low density per floor. Units come in Studio Premiere, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom types. Making access to units in Laselva much easier and less hassle are its high-speed elevators.

“With this new development in Primehomes Capitol Hills, you get the opportunity to be part of the exclusive enclave, in the heart of Quezon City,” Lemuel B. Dionisio, chief operating officer of Primehomes, noted during the groundbreaking.

Right from taking a look at the site, Primehome already delivers quality convenience to potential buyers and owners with its site tour.

The safe, hassle-free site tour begins at the main gate of Primehomes Capitol Hills as visitors are taken through the development through golf carts, giving them a country club feel as they view the development.

This is aptly coupled with Primehomes’ Sales Pavilion, where visitors can see a showcase of Primehomes projects as well as representations of deliverable units, while spending some cozy time for negotiations at the Pavilion Cafè, beside a breathtaking mini lush garden.

For those who want to tour Laselva at Primehomes Capitol Hills, they can visit www.primehomes.com.ph and book a visit. Reserving a unit is also much easier as Primehomes allows payments through the website.

Start building that better future with a meaningful community, which can be found at Primehomes Capitol Hills, located along Capitol Hills Drive cor. Zuzuarregui St., Old Balara, Quezon City.

