8,000 new COVID-19 cases bring total active cases to 53,770

The Department of Health (DoH) on Friday said there are 8,748 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 53,770.

This is the first time that the number of active cases breached the 8,000 mark since May 1.

In a statement released on Friday, the health department reported 8,748 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total case tally since the pandemic started to 1,209,154.

Of the 53,770 active cases, 93.2% were classified as mild while 2.2% were asymptomatic, 1.8% were severe, 1.4% were critical, and 1.3% were moderate cases, the DoH reported.

It also said that 3,017 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,134,818. There were also 187 new deaths, bringing the total death tally to 20,566 since the pandemic started.

Across the country, 59% of ICU beds are being utilized while 48% of ward beds are occupied, as are 46% of isolation beds. Thirty-seven percent of ventilators in the country are currently in use. — Gillian M. Cortez