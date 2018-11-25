5 justices in JBC short list for chief justice

THE Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) released its short list for the next Supreme Court Chief Justice, which include Acting Chief Justice Antonio T. Carpio and Associate Justices Lucas P. Bersamin, Diosdado M. Peralta, Estela Perlas-Bernabe, and Andres B. Reyes Jr.

“All five (are) in the shortlist for CJ after closed-door panel interview,” Justice Secretary and JBC Ex-Officio Member Menardo I. Guevarra said in a message to reporters on Friday evening.

The JBC conducted the closed-door panel interview of all the candidates on Friday afternoon.

Ms. Perlas-Bernabe and Messrs. Bersamin, Carpio, and Peralta received six votes from the JBC, while Mr. Reyes got five votes.

Mr. Guevarra said the list will be sent to President Rodrigo R. Duterte before the end of Friday. Under the Constitution, Mr. Duterte should name a new chief justice within 90 days of the vacancy. Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro retired last Oct. 10, 2018. — Gillian M. Cortez