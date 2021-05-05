True to its mission of addressing employment skills gaps and setting the competencies and standards to make Filipinos more globally employable and competitive, the Government-Academe-Industry Network (GAIN) will host the 4th GAIN National Convention on May 27 and 28, 2021 via Zoom platform.

The event brings together key decision makers from the public and private sectors, all of whom are invested in collaborating with unity and purpose to reinforce the competencies and global competitiveness of the Filipino workforce.

Shining the spotlight on the new normal, the 4th GAIN Convention will tackle the restructured requirements for success, covering digital literacy framework, global communication standards, micro credentials vis-à-vis a college degree, Philippine PISA results vis-a-vis national competitiveness, and the ability to adapt to remote work, the gig economy, hybrid workforces, and globally connected teams.

Day 1 will feature talks on the post-pandemic workplace and its impact on the Filipino workforce, global digital proficiency standards using Learning Management Systems, the gig economy and opportunities for remote workers, freelancers, and digital nomads, micro-credentialing and its impact on education, and future-proofing careers and companies.

Day 2 will focus on global communication standards for the digital economy, CEFR and Philippine PISA results vis-a-vis national competitiveness, with a resource speaker from the Educational Testing Service (ETS), one of the developers of the PISA test. Highlighting the event would be a panel discussion among the Government, Academe, and Industry on addressing skills gaps and setting competencies and standards.

For inquiries, contact Louise Anne Ferenal-Marquez at 0917-718-9910. Register now at gaininc.weebly.com/register to avail of early bird, group, and other special rates.