1,900 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Department of Health reported 1,923 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 365,799.

The death toll rose by 132 to 6,915 while the number of recoveries increased by 424 to 312,691, the health department said in a bulletin.

There are 46,193 active cases, the health department said, 83.6% of which were mild, 11.3% which did not show symptoms, 1.8% which were severe, and 3.2% were critical.

Davao City reported the highest number of new cases with 99, followed by Cavite and the City of Manila with 94 each, Quezon City with 92, and Negros Occidental with 89.

Metro Manila has the highest number of newly reported deaths with 47, followed by Central Luzon with 33, Calabarzon with 23, Western Visayas with 10, Central Visayas with eight, the Bicol region with three, and Caraga with two.

The Ilocos region, Davao, Soccsksargen, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Cordillera Administrative Region all reported one death each. There was also one death among returning overseas Filipinos.

More than 4.2 million Filipinos have been tested for coronavirus, the agency said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas