Will Panelo’s commute mean better transport solutions?

AS THE President’s spokesman braves the commute to Malacañang via public transportation in Manila on Friday, a lawmaker said he hopes this gesture would translate to more concrete solutions to the capital’s traffic and transport problems. “We hope that the so-called ‘commute challenge’ exercise to be undertaken by Atty. Panelo tomorrow, Friday, shall rather lead to a meaningful and genuinely permanent solutions to the epic traffic congestion problems in Metro Manila that has been a major source of constant every day misery to workers, their families and to businesses as well,” Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) Rep. Raymond C. Mendoza said in a statement on Thursday. Mr. Panelo, meanwhile, said he will not make his commute open to public documentation and media coverage. He also declined to give details on where he will come from and what time he will start commuting on Friday. — Gillian M. Cortez