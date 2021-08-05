Ortigas, not Makati, is the center of Metro Manila—literally. It’s the middle ground between the North and South, and the most accessible to employees comprising the working population. It’s no wonder why multinational corporations, financial institutions, even start-up companies choose to build their headquarters here.

Soon, the Sta. Monica–Lawton Bridge will directly connect Ortigas Center to BGC and lessen the travel time from one hour to 12 minutes. Another much-awaited infrastructure project is the MRT-4 that will link parts of Quezon City, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Cainta, and Taytay. Ortigas Center will also have two subway stations built within its borders, Ortigas North and Ortigas South, bringing additional transportation options for the residents.

The new normal, however, has made urban homeseekers limit their commute. Therefore, living near the workplace is the best option for those who can’t maximize the work-from-home setup nor focus on their career without being physically in the office.

Vista Residences, the condominium arm of Vista Land Inc., understands the need for beautiful but reasonably priced vertical housing in the heart of Ortigas. It has created not just one but two towers—and architectural masterpieces—within the busy CBD.

Both located on the corner of Julia Vargas and Garnet Road, 33-story The Spectrum and 32-story The Currency boast of generously spaced studio and one-bedroom units for busy individuals, students, and starting families in Mandaluyong.

The Spectrum and The Currency offer one of the most valuable locations because of their proximity to establishments and malls such as the SM Megamall, Robinsons Galleria, St. Francis Square, The Podium, Edsa Shangri-La Manila, ADB and the San Miguel Corp. head office, among others.

They’re also near the best schools in the Metro, namely, La Salle Greenhills, Lourdes School of Mandaluyong, University of Asia and the Pacific, St. Paul University Pasig, Poveda College and the St. Augustine School of Nursing Mandaluyong.

Although surrounded by busy corporate centers and various offices, The Spectrum and The Currency place utmost privacy, safety and exclusivity with its minimal number of units per floor, 24-hours security, and heightened health and safety protocols in the common areas.

Separate lobbies for residents and office employees are manned by receptionists and security personnel. The building is equipped with automatic heat and smoke detectors, fire sprinkler system and stand-by power generators.

Complementing the premium units are world-class amenities that cater to everyone, from children to adults who are yearning to relax and refresh their mind after a hectic day—be it the swimming pool, fitness gym, al fresco dining area, and commercial spaces at the ground floor.

Whether for homeseekers or investors looking for the best condo deals amid the pandemic, The Spectrum and The Currency are a good place to restart your life within the real heart of Metro Manila.