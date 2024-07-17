The Philippines aims to become a model for tourism training programs worldwide by amplifying the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) program in tourism front liners, Ex-Link Management and Marketing Services Corporation Chief Operating Officer Orlando Ballesteros said.

“The main goal is to uplift the service of our country and to become the best model in Asia and the world,” Mr. Ballesteros said.

Interview by Almira Martinez

Editing by Jayson John D. Marinas



