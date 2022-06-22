Amid the pandemic-driven acceleration of digital transactions, several players have entered the Philippine fintech space to offer various financial services. Among these companies, those in the lending, payment, and e-wallet sectors currently take the top shares in the fintech space, as noted in the latest Philippines Fintech Report of Fintech News Philippines and FinTech Alliance.PH. These sectors, along with other areas like cryptocurrency, are set to shape not only the country’s fintech industry but also the overall delivery of financial services to Filipinos.

This June 22 (Wednesday) at 11 a.m., join the first session of the two-part BusinessWorld Insights series themed “Fintech PH: Making Financial Services More Accessible and Inclusive” LIVE and FREE together with high-caliber speakers and experts in an intelligent online discussion about today’s most relevant issues to help the country accelerate the push for a more financially inclusive and resilient economy through our thriving fintech industry.

This session of #BUSINESSWORLDINSIGHTS is sponsored by Maya and supported by the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and The Philippine STAR.