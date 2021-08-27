Veteran journalist Carmelo M. Acuña passed away on Friday after a severe bout of the coronavirus. He was 64.

Ma. Jhona B. Acuña confirmed the death of her husband in a Facebook post. Mr. Acuña on Tuesday said he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr. Acuña, a member of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, was known for hosting media fora, including on the sea dispute between the Philippines and China.

“I will remember you for asking insightful questions, framed in context and always delivered with respect and sensitivity, not just for the institution but for the people who watch the briefing,” presidential spokesman Herminio L. Roque, Jr. said in a Facebook post.

Mr. Acuña is survived by his wife and son. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza