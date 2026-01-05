JETOUR AUTO PHILIPPINES, INC. (JAPI) and Araneta City partnered for the “Dashing Through the Glow” promo that gives shoppers a chance to win a brand-new Jetour T2 Lightning i-DM plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) SUV. In a recent announcement, the companies revealed the extension of the campaign to Feb. 1.

Every P1,500 single-receipt purchase made at participating Araneta City malls: Gateway Mall 1 and 2, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza earns shoppers a raffle entry for a chance to win the Jetour T2 Lightning i-DM, “an advanced plug-in hybrid SUV that blends bold design, intelligent technology, and efficient electrified performance.”

Aside from the raffle promo, the partnership extends well into 2026 with Jetour vehicle displays set to tour Araneta City malls throughout the year. Shoppers can view the Jetour lineup, “explore key features, and experience the brand’s design philosophy in a dynamic retail setting.” These displays aim to bring Jetour closer to consumers, allowing them to engage with the vehicles beyond traditional showroom visits.

“This collaboration with Araneta City allows us to meet customers where they are at the heart of lifestyle, retail, and community spaces,” said JAPI Marketing Director Cherry May De Los Santos. “Through the raffle promo and the ongoing mall displays in 2026, we’re making it easier and more exciting for Filipinos to discover what Jetour has to offer.”

For more information, visit https://jetourautophilippines.com/.