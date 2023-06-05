INSURANCE PROVIDER AXA Philippines partners with Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) for Connected Toyota Insure, the first “pay-how-you-drive” car insurance product in the country. Connected Toyota Insure is an advanced and comprehensive car insurance product under the MyToyota Connect suite of services. It factors in how the vehicle is used when computing for the premium due. This insurance product makes use of a connected device, a technology that monitors vehicles via a network to achieve safe, secure, comfortable, and convenient vehicle usage which users can access through the MyToyota app. Customers will be given a driving score based on driving habits such as cornering, braking, and acceleration. A higher score with low mileage driven corresponds to a bigger premium discount wherein customers can receive a renewal premium reduction of up to 25%.

The product also offers comprehensive coverage for loss and damage, third-party liability, and medical expenses for injuries to the driver and any passenger in the vehicle in case of an accident. It also comes with exclusive value-added services for policyholders such as 24/7 claims assistance, easy filing of claims through the Emma by AXA Ph app, exclusive access to AXA Motor Club’s personal emergency assist services, and repairs through the Toyota Insure Program.

“AXA Philippines and TMP are both committed to further advance road safety through improved driving behavior. Connected Toyota Insure aims not only to incentivize drivers to drive safely and protect what matters, but to help teach drivers how to be smarter and safer on the road to benefit both themselves and society,” said AXA Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Nandy Villar. The offer is exclusively available on Toyota vehicles with connected devices (RAV4, Hiace, Hilux, and Fortuner). For more information, go to https://bit.ly/axatytcti and download the MyToyota app for Android or iOS.