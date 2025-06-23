Creta comforts

1 of 6

Hyundai presents updated compact crossover

By Kap Maceda Aguila

FOLLOWING A PROPER debut in the Philippines in 2022, Hyundai’s compact crossover Creta now gets a makeover with a “bolder” look that reflects the company’s design language, “Sensuous Sportiness.”

Though not yet an all-new model, there are significant changes made in the Creta. Most obvious is the redesigned front fascia, which gets a so-called Parametric Jewel Grille in black chrome and signature LED position lamps and sequential turn indicators.“We see a lot of interest in this market,” said Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) General Manager for Marketing and Product Planning Mark Parulan to “Velocity.” “Not only is the Creta stylish, it’s also nimble and fuel-efficient. It also has higher ground clearance, and that it seems to be the preference of much of the market. We are therefore very optimistic about this.”

The new Creta also gets differently designed alloy wheels, and the rear fascia displays the now-familiar “H-theme” combination lamps for enhanced overall visibility.

The changes inside include a larger digital instrument cluster — now integrated with the infotainment screen compared to the outgoing version. The infotainment screen measures 10.25 inches and offers “high-definition display and smooth graphics,” stated HMPH. It boasts wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in Waze navigation. The front seats are ventilated, and the rear cargo space measures 433 liters with the seatbacks up, expandable to 1,401 liters when they are folded flat.

An upgraded advanced driver assistance system, Hyundai SmartSense, includes Smart Cruise Control with stop and go, forward collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, blind spot view monitor, reverse parking distance warning, surround view monitor, and others.

With the Creta, HMPH targets “young individuals who are very passionate and driven,” remarked Mr. Parulan. “They are looking for something bolder and edgier that would actually personify their characteristics.”

With the Creta’s refresh, HMPH is also bringing the model’s N Line trim — the first time the sportier variant of the Creta is being made available here. The Creta N Line is motivated by a turbocharged 1.5-liter GDI mill serving up 160ps of power and 253Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a seven-speed DCT transmission. The non-N Creta variants receive a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter power plant, submitting 115ps and 144Nm. This is paired with Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission.

The Creta N Line boasts a range of exclusive badges and accents, sportier-looking bumpers and dual exhaust tips, and 18-inch alloy wheels. An N-specific rear spoiler completes the look. Inside, the variant is fitted with a three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, drive and traction control, red ambient mood lamp, and red interior touches.

In a release, HMPH President Jiho Son said, “As we launch the new Creta, we want to keep pushing for our vision to provide not just innovative mobility solutions, but more so, a vehicle lineup that caters to the needs of every Filipino and becoming their best partner on the road.”

How does Hyundai figure amid a continuing influx of Chinese brands — more than 20 already — and their myriad of releases these days?

“Yes, the automotive industry is very competitive right now, with several brands coming in with new products,” acknowledged Mr. Parulan. “But I think what differentiates Hyundai from the other brands is that we really focus on our customers. We try to deliver cars for different needs — what people need to transport them. As long as that is our focus, we believe that we’ll be able to provide (for their) needs and as well as the essential requirements for their daily transportation.” He added, “And with our vision of progress for humanity latching onto that definitely, we will not just be a car company, but more of a solutions provider for all the needs of our customers.”

HMPH presently has 39 dealerships nationwide, a number that the company looks to grow to 44 by the end of the year. Mr. Parulan shared that the company intends to “further solidify its leadership” in the electric vehicle space (including hybrids), as well as emphasize its N performance line.

The new Hyundai Creta is priced as follows: 1.5 GL IVT, P1.134 million; 1.5 GLS IVT, P1.254 million; 1.5 Premium IVT, P1.333 million; and 1.5T N Line 7DCT, P1.379 million. It is available in Creamy White Pearl, Midnight Black, Magnetic Silver, and Slate Blue Pearl. The new Creta N Line comes in exclusive colors: Shadow Gray and Dragon Red.

For more information, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/find-a-car/new-creta/highlights or follow HMPH through @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.