Lexus winds up Cebu showcase today

VISITORS HAVE until today to check out the Lexus Philippines display at The Mall in Nustar Cebu City, where the premium auto brand is showcasing its LM, RX, and LBX models.

Available in four- and seven-seater iterations, the popular LM is said to reimagine the concept of a luxury mover, melding exquisite design with peerless comfort. It has 250ps on tap, expressed through an all-wheel-drive powertrain. Featuring reclining seats, advanced entertainment systems, and a meticulously crafted cabin, it “transforms every journey into a first-class experience.”

The RX, on the other hand, is a mid-sizer that “embodies the evolution of the luxury SUV.” It offers a striking presence, cutting-edge technology, and a cabin designed for ultimate comfort. The SUV rises on the GA-K platform that boasts lightweight design and a low center of gravity. A multi-link suspension is put to work along with a rigid, high-torsion body frame to give the RX excellent handling and a more linear steering response.

Lastly, the LBX is a compact luxury crossover that uses the Lexus expertise in electrification technology — promising exceptional fuel economy and a “seamlessly smooth” driving experience and agility. It gets the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and its suite of protection features such as Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

