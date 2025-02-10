The coast is clear

1 of 6

Paralympic swimmer Ernie Gawilan and Toyota show us how it’s done

I HAVE a special fondness for the first few months of every year. I love how most of us can be generally more relaxed and retrospective about the year that had just passed. In the realm of motoring, it is during this time that I like to look back and recount the efforts automotive brands have made to make a positive difference in the country.

And very fresh in my mind was the time last December that I joined Toyota Philippines and Filipino Paralympic athlete Ernie Gawilan on a trip to Samal Island in Davao, to participate in a community coastal cleanup and mangrove planting project.

As many know, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has long been recognized not only for its automotive excellence, but also for its strong commitment to social responsibility. Through various environmental initiatives, the company continuously seeks to make meaningful impact in the communities it serves. This dedication has clearly been amplified through its ongoing campaign, “Start Your Impossible,” which empowers individuals to overcome personal challenges and start driving change even beyond the world of mobility.

The Japanese-headquartered company’s “Start Your Impossible” campaign is profoundly tied to Toyota’s partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic games, underlining the brand’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity. Hence, it is easy to see why Paralympic swimmer Ernie Gawilan is one of the faces of the Philippine “Start Your Impossible” initiatives.

As the Philippines ranks among the world’s top contributors of plastic waste thrown into the oceans, the detrimental effects on our marine ecosystems are dire — severe enough to harm biodiversity, endanger livelihoods connected to the oceans, and enough to further the impact of climate change. Having said that, Ernie Gawilan tries his best to bring further awareness about the matter to his fellow Filipinos, and TMP has been very happy to assist him in this regard.

In recognition of our country’s bad state of coastal pollution, Toyota Motor Philippines spearheaded a nationwide environmental movement with its “Start Your Impossible National Coastal Cleanup and Mangrove Planting Day” held last Dec. 14. The large-scale initiative simultaneously mobilized thousands of volunteers across 33 locations in the country to collect waste from coastal areas and to plant mangrove seedlings to help rehabilitate marine ecosystems. Ernie Gawilan — being a talented man who, despite being born with congenital limb deficiencies and only one complete arm, continued on to become an amazing swimmer — happily led the contingent that conducted the cleanup on the shores of Samal Island, which is the place where he first learned to swim.

Gawilan has defied the odds to become one of Southeast Asia’s most accomplished Paralympic athletes. He made history by winning the first-ever gold medal for the Philippines at the Asian Para Games and has continued to shine in various international competitions, proving that perseverance and passion can break barriers. He has long been a strong and powerful advocate for cleaner waters in the Philippines.

For Gawilan, this environmental initiative holds a deeply personal significance. The waters of Samal Island played a vital role in shaping his journey as an athlete, and he sees this campaign as an opportunity to give back to the place that nurtured his dreams.

“I hope I have inspired many people. Let us all work together to preserve our environment, especially the ocean… because this is where I started,” he shared during the coastal cleanup event. His presence served as a powerful reminder that protecting our oceans is not just about preserving nature, but also about sustaining the communities that rely on it.

The “Start Your Impossible National Coastal Cleanup and Mangrove Planting Day” was a resounding success, with 1,302 volunteers from Toyota Motor Philippines and its dealer network joining forces with local government units and environmental offices. Together, we collected 789 bags of various kinds of waste and debris from the country’s coastlines and planted 10,354 mangrove seedlings to help restore coastal health. Toyota’s all-new Tamaraw was also there to deliver the mangrove seedlings!

TMP Vice-President for Network Sales and Systems Cluster Elijah Sue Marcial acknowledged Gawilan’s inspiring role, stating that “Ernie is a dual hero — we have also been working alongside him in championing cleaner waters through various cleanup and planting projects. This advocacy was chosen personally by Ernie as a way to give back to the communities that supported him toward his dreams.”

Toyota has once again demonstrated how corporate responsibility can extend beyond business and create meaningful societal change. As the company continues its “Start Your Impossible” campaign, it sets an example for other corporations to step up and take part in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

For me, the best part of this is that the success of the “Start Your Impossible National Coastal Cleanup and Mangrove Planting Day” highlighted the power of collective action, inspired by someone truly exceptional. With the help of Toyota’s leadership, the dedication of its volunteers, and the advocacy of Ernie Gawilan, the event not only made a tangible difference in cleaning up the country’s shores, but also strengthened the movement for a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future for the Philippines.