Living large

1 of 9

Updated Audi Q7, Q8 now here

AUDI PHILIPPINES is turning 20 this year, and it’s certainly a fortuitous time to get busy by way of new releases.

The Ingolstadt-headquartered brand’s local distributor recently presented the newest iterations of its two full-size SUVs in the Audi Q7 and Q8, which are headlined by enhanced design details, lighting upgrades, digital operating systems, and “an even more extensive list of premium features,” said the company.

“As we mark our 20th year of delivering Audi models and services that befit the progressive status of the brand, we are launching the new Audi Q7 and Q8 to represent the start of Audi’s bold product offensive this year. The introduction of these models yet again demonstrate our unwavering commitment to continuously provide consumers with vehicles that come in a diverse selection of powertrain options, distinct performance characteristics, and innovative features unmatched by any other brand in the domestic premium segment,” said Audi Philippines Head Benedicto Coyiuto.

Meanwhile, in his speech, PGA Cars Managing Director Christopher Chan said to expect “numerous activities” from the company — which tucks in not only Audi but luxury brands Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche into its portfolio as well. “PGA Cars embarks on a strong product offensive, aligning with the strategies of the four global luxury brands we are partners with. Our close relationship with them gives us access to an extensive portfolio of innovative models, programs and solutions,” he continued.

AUDI Q7

The new Audi Q7, while not an all-new version, is nonetheless “extensively redesigned,” serving up “innovative lighting systems, first-class versatility, and generous space for up to seven passengers and their luggage,” said Audi Philippines. It runs on new 20-inch cast aluminum wheels in five-spoke twin design.

The Q7 dons Matrix LED headlights with dynamic turn signals; daytime running lights are placed higher in the vehicle’s front end. The taillights are also LEDs and “illuminate with improved clarity and contrast.”

New exterior hues are available to the Q7, and it gets a cabin trim that boasts brushed aluminum inlays for “an even higher level of premium identity.” A Black Styling package is said to make the model look sportier, and new 2D-look Audi rings logo in Polar White is a fresh touch.

As a true large SUV, occupants can enjoy generous headroom and elbow room — both for the front and back seats. Meanwhile, the length and back rest angle of all three second-row seats can be individually adjusted, with enough room for child seats to be installed. The third row, comprised of two more seats, can be collapsed electronically to grow the cargo space. With the second-row seatbacks and third-row seatbacks stowed, the Audi Q7 offers almost 2,000 liters of usable space for payload or luggage.

The Q7 gets the latest version of the Audi Virtual Cockpit and MMI system, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, four-zone air-conditioning with Air Quality Package, and ambient LED Interior Lighting Package Plus for numerous lighting color options.

The largest model in Audi’s SUV lineup communicates the brand’s most current design language, as in the Audi Singleframe grille. Prominent air intakes are also integrated into the latest model’s design.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder TFSI gasoline engine delivering 340hp and 500Nm, mated with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, sending output to the brand’s vaunted Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system, which promises best traction over any terrain. The vehicle attains 100kph from a standstill in 5.6 seconds; top speed is electronically limited to 250kph. The Q7’s adaptive air suspension with controlled damping should deliver an even more comfortable ride — even while cornering, accelerating, or braking hard.

AUDI Q8

The new Q8 employs a more reductive design ethic, bereft of too many decorative elements. The brand’s signature Singleframe grille features octagonal patterns with vertical inlays. Large air intakes aid in both style and performance. The S Line Exterior Package combined with the Black Styling package transform the look of the new Q8 through an array of gloss-black pieces. The theme runs consistently with 21-inch cast aluminum wheels in 5-V spoke design finished in graphite gray.

On the Q8’s high-gloss black B-pillar are the model’s name and variant, while an exhaust system with distinct tailpipes and a light strip spanning the entire width of the vehicle are in the rear.

Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn signals also appear on the Q8, as do the daytime running lamps positioned higher on the vehicle. The rings comprising the brand logo appear in Polar White set against a black background.

Among enhancements within are the latest iteration of the Audi Virtual Cockpit and MMI touch response system, silver gray trim with diamond finish inlays, Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, the multi-configurable ambient LED Interior Lighting Package Plus, extended interior elements in leather, seats wrapped in a combination of perforated Valcona leather and Cricket leather, four-zone automatic air-conditioning with the air quality package, and illuminated S Line door sills with aluminum inserts.

A 3.0-liter turbocharged TFSI V6 gasoline provides motivation, producing 340hp and 500Nm of torque. The Q8 can get from zero to 100kph in 5.6 seconds, up to a top rate of 250kph, and drivers can harness the performance via an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and Quattro ability.

An electronically controlled air suspension system similar to the Q7’s complements the capabilities of the engine, transmission, and quattro all-wheel drive.

“The latest Q7 and Q8 will be followed by several new and exciting Audi models that we will launch throughout our anniversary year. As the company begins a new chapter, we are optimistic that the programs and products we have lined up this year will build upon Audi Philippines’ success story over the past two decades,” declared Audi Philippines Managing Director Paolo Brambilla. — Kap Maceda Aguila