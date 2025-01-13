SUZUKI PHILIPPINES recently announced the arrival and availability of the Jimny Five-Door Rhino Edition. The company said in a release that the model’s new variant “brings ruggedness, style, and adventure-ready performance like never before.”

The enhancements that distinguish the Rhino Edition include a front bumper under garnish, side under garnish, black mud flaps for the front, black mud flaps with the Suzuki logo for the rear, a soft Rhino spare tire cover, a Rhino emblem sticker on the rear door, and Rhino Edition body decals. It comes in two colorways: Chiffon Ivory Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl (Two-Tone) priced at P1.749 million and Arctic White Pearl (Monotone) for P1.739 million.

Under the hood, the Jimny Five-Door Rhino Edition still has the popular off-roader’s familiar 1.5-liter engine — delivering a “perfect balance of power and efficiency for both urban driving and off-road adventures.” It also features Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro technology for “exceptional traction and control,” enabling drivers to negotiate challenging terrains with ease. The Jimny’s vaunted compact body, robust ladder frame, and advanced 4WD system make it an alluring package for many car enthusiasts.

Said to be inspired by the rhinoceros, this edition “reflects Suzuki’s commitment to crafting vehicles that thrive in the wild while exuding confidence and sophistication in every detail.” The Rhino Edition receives LED headlamps with washers for enhanced visibility, a nine-inch infotainment system screen with smartphone connectivity, and ample cargo space.

Interested parties may visit the nearest Suzuki dealership to inquire about the Jimny Five-Door Rhino Edition or submit a request for quotation via the official Suzuki Automobile website (http://suzuki.com.ph/auto/). Stocks are limited.

