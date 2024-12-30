UAAGI Chief Marketing Executive Lyn Buena says Lynk & Co is targeting a growing middle class

Interview by Kap Maceda Aguila

WHEN IT was formally launched in the Philippines last April at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), Lynk & Co (distributed by United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. or UAAGI) wanted to change the average car buyer’s notion that China-headquartered car marques are known for delivering value for money and hardly anything else — certainly not the characteristics associated with more premium brands. Lynk & Co leverages its affinity with the Volvo and Geely brands, being a joint venture of both.

For one thing, Lynk & Co vehicles “are designed and built using advanced architectural platforms such as CMA, SEA, and BMA. These platforms allow for model scalability and adaptability in light of new energy solutions, such as translation of Lynk & Co’s designs to accommodate new electric vehicle technologies,” according to a company release.

“(It is a) premium, global vehicle (brand) that ticks all the right boxes in terms of design aesthetic, safety, and modern connectivity,” UAAGI Group Managing Director and Lynk & Co Philippines Brand Head Froilan Dytianquin had said during the Lynk & Co preview ahead of the MIAS launch.

Meanwhile, UAAGI Chairman Rommel Sytin said that the brand “not only elevates UAAGI’s entire auto brand portfolio, but also allows us to cater to a wider audience of Filipino motorists and their discerning tastes and preferences.”

We caught up with UAAGI Chief Marketing Executive Lyn Manalansang-Buena on the sidelines of the inauguration of Lynk & Co’s fourth operational dealership — this one located along Quezon Avenue. Paramount Cars, Inc. President Jessica Lee-Sy had noted in her speech that the country today boasts 21 Chinese car brands, with more poised to enter the market.

We asked Mrs. Manalansang-Buena how Lynk & Co intends to stand out in this crush of competitors, and more. Here are excerpts from our interview:

VELOCITY: How do you see the industry shaping up, and how does Lynk & Co position itself differently from the other Chinese brands that are out there? What particular segment of the buying market are you eyeing?

LYN MANALANSANG-BUENA: I agree it’s a crowded marketplace now, but at the end of the day, I think it has a lot to do with the product that you offer. We’re very fortunate because Lynk & Co, in cooperation with its mother company Geely, has produced very premium cars. Because of a rising middle class, a lot of people are going to want cars that are more rewarding — not just a basic tool that can get you from point A to point B. That’s exactly what Lynk & Co offers, something that will make you feel good about your purchase — (providing) an environment that you’re happy with. It’s something that I feel is a significant proposition for a new breed of middle-class workers in the Philippines. There’s a lot of discovery about brands that are not as known but offer good technology, premium environment, and safety. I think that’s a very strong proposition in terms of our lineup in Lynk & Co.

What’s the timeline for growing the network?

We have two dealerships that will open by the first half of next year, and our plan is to have eight open showrooms by the end of 2025, conservatively. We have partners north and south of NCR. That’s the plan: To have more presence in very specific areas where we feel the market is ready for a brand like Lynk & Co.

You’re planning to release electrified options as well. Are seeing you an uptick in demand from your customers and the industry in general for electrified powertrains?

Because of the distinct profile of the Lynk & Co audience, I think they’re one of the first adopters. They’re among the first to embrace new things, new technologies — so long as it makes sense, because they’re also very discerning. As long as we can make sense of that, the infrastructure is ready, the technology and after-sales are supported which is what we have in UAAGI — because UAAGI is very well known for its exceptional after-sales services across our four brands — I think yes, we are doing those steps. We are being cautiously optimistic, but we’re reading the market very well because it evolves fast. We want to make very calculated, smart moves whenever we choose a product to introduce.