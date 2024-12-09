‘X’ marks new era for Volvo

1 of 5

Now under HARI, brand adds compact EX30 to ‘sustainable’ lineup

By Dylan Afuang

UNDERSCORING the local arrival of the Volvo EX30 is the start of the Swedish car maker’s Philippine distributorship under Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI). The brand’s subcompact battery electric vehicle (BEV) joined what a HARI executive boasted as a “safe and sustainable” local Volvo lineup, which is complemented by so-called Volvo Personal Service customer amenities.

“This launch marks the beginning of a promising partnership between Volvo and HARI — a trusted leader in building (auto) brands and after-sales services for almost 25 years,” HARI Vice-Chair, President, and CEO Maria Fe Perez-Agudo said in her message during the introduction of the EX30 to customers, bank partners, and media in Makati City.

Along with Volvo, HARI, the operator of Hyundai Trucks and Buses here, also took the local distribution rights of American automaker Chevrolet this year. The EX30 SUV, meanwhile, is positioned as Volvo’s most affordable and compact model. Retailing for P2.99 million for its sole Single Motor Extended Range variant, the vehicle’s stylish design and sustainable materials used in its design were touted as its key highlights.

“We are proud to bring the ‘World of Volvo’ to Filipino customers,” Ms. Perez-Agudo added. The umbrella term covers the brand’s electrified local offerings in the EX30, C40, and XC40 BEVs; the XC40, XC60, XC90, and S90 mild-hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs); and the introduction of the mentioned Volvo Personal Service customer perks.

The EX30 measures 4,233-mm long, 1,838-mm wide, and 1,550-mm tall. Recycled aluminum, steel, and plastics were used in building the vehicle, a company release stated. Moving into the car’s five-seater cabin, the materials here came from recycled denim fibers. To free up more interior space, the Harman Kardon audio is combined in one “soundbar” in the center of the cabin, instead of fitting speakers separately on the doors, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said in a video.

The EX30 Single Motor comes with a 69-kWh lithium-ion battery that enables up to 476km of range. A rear-drive electric motor produces 272hp and 343Nm of torque, and energy consumption is quoted at 17.5kWh/100km and the zero-to-100kph time at 5.3 seconds. It takes as little as 28 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% via fast-charge DC connection.

As for the new Volvo Personal Service program, the HARI leadership said, “At first contact, you get a dedicated technician who will process all of your concerns. It was conceived to eliminate needless handovers and to shorten wait times. The (brand is training HARI) until 2025 to make sure that this works in its finest execution.”

On top of this, the EX30 comes with a five-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty, and an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty, whichever comes first. Preventive maintenance service (PMS) is required once a year or every 10,000km, whichever comes first.

Included with the EX30’s safety features are front- and rear-collision avoidance systems, lane-keeping devices with Pilot Assist, and a 360-degree camera. Through the steering, Park Pilot Assist can help the driver in parking in parallel, curved, perpendicular, and diagonal spaces.

To inquire about Volvo Philippines’ latest products, the public is invited to visit Volvo Makati (UDC Building, 2272 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City) or contact the brand through email (inquiry@volvocarsph.com), or visit its website (www.volvocars.com/ph).