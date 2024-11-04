Amid cyclone, curtains successfully open on biennial auto spectacle

WITH SHEETS of rain and howling winds as backdrop, the ninth edition of the Philippine International Motor Show opened the doors of the World Trade Center Manila in Pasay City to the public a fortnight ago. Seventeen brands from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) showed off their portfolios and, in some cases, new additions and additions to come. “Velocity” was there to cover the opening canto and the afternoon program of the brands. — Kap Maceda Aguila