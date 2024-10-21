Limited-edition Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Black Series now available

1 of 2

MITSUBISHI MOTORS Philippines Corp. (MMPC) has introduced a limited edition of its popular Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan, called the Mirage G4 Black Series. In a release, MMPC said, “style indeed meets substance in the limited release that takes after Mirage G4’s current design,” but with embellishments and enhancements.

The Mirage G4 Black Series comes in a new White Solid exterior color to highlight its black accents — such as black side door mirrors and 15-inch black-painted alloy wheels. While retaining the model’s signature headlamps and Dynamic Shield, the Mirage G4 Black Series now gets red lines on its front grille for a sportier look.

Inside, the sedan receives a scuff plate and an armrest console, in addition to illumination for its center console and footwells. The Mirage G4 Black Series is priced at P909,000. For more information, contact a dealer through https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.ph/cars/mirage-g4.