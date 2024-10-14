The big deal about Mini

1 of 5

The all-new fam bam, including a couple of BEVs, is here

EARLY LAST YEAR, Mini Asia officials were on hand to help celebrate the then newly opened Mini flagship showroom at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Speaking to “Velocity,” Autohub Group and Mini Philippines President Willy Tee Ten shared that the facility was being future-proofed in anticipation of Mini’s battery electric vehicles.

The future is now.

Mini Philippines recently unveiled, through an appropriately themed launch event in Makati City, the latest version of the electric Mini Cooper — along with its ICE (internal combustion engine) equivalent — and the all-new, third-generation Mini Countryman also in both ICE and pure-electric guises.

Declared Mr. Tee Ten onstage in a speech, “For the very first time, we’re offering the all-electric version of the Mini Cooper and the Mini Countryman. These reflect our commitment to a more sustainable future. But for all those who still love the feeling of the petrol engine, it’s still here. We’ve made sure both options are available.” The executive described the introductions as a “milestone” that marks a new era for the brand in the Philippines — continuing on a path that has transformed the marque into a trendsetting premium vehicle maker “without ever losing its roots.”

This final point was something Mini Asia Head Daren Ching, in town for the launch, emphasized in his own speech. “You see, it does not matter which Mini model generation or which models we have we launched. The promise of Mini to you is that every single car will focus on a digitized community, a small footprint, as well as that go kart feeling,” he stated.

As mentioned, both the Mini Cooper and Mini Countryman will be offered in petrol and all-electric variants here. The three-door ICE-powered Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-liter, twin-turbo, four-cylinder engine, mated with a seven-speed automatic with dual clutch transmission. The system submits 204hp and 300Nm, and promises a standstill-to-100kph time of 6.6 seconds. Price is at P3.699 million. Its all-electric equivalent, the Mini Cooper SE, is tagged at P3.3 million, deriving power from a 54.2-kWh (gross) battery that puts out 215hp and 330Nm. Zero to 100kph occurs in 6.7 ticks, and the car can travel up to 405 kilometers between charging sessions.

Meanwhile, the new Mini Countryman, the brand’s SUV offering, gets a similar 2.0-liter, twin-turbo, four-cylinder mill — also mated with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. Output numbers are 204hp and 300Nm; the standstill-to-100kph time is 7.4 seconds. The Mini Countryman S All4 is priced at P4.299 million. The BEV, the Countryman SE All4, is priced at P3.899 million and receives a higher-capacity (64.7kWh gross) battery compared to the electric Cooper’s. Drivers access the output (313hp and 494Nm) through a single-speed transmission — leading to a sprightlier zero-to-100kph time of 5.6 seconds.

Those following Mini’s tale must surely be familiar with the previous Cooper Electric which, admittedly, had more than its share of critics as a consequence of a rather paltry 233-km range before having to be plugged into a charger. Nearly doubling this distance (among other improvements) will surely bring the Mini into the consideration set of more people looking to dispel range anxiety.

Last May, I had the privilege of being the only Filipino motoring journalist to cover the international media launch (and drive) of the new Mini Cooper Electric in Sitges, Spain. It was a, well, deep drive into everything about the electrified Mini, and we could choose from among three routes that showcased breathtaking vistas, mountain passes, winding roads, and some delicious and pristine straights. From our resort hotel in the coastal town of Sitges, nestled in Spain’s Catalonia region and lying southwest of Barcelona, we drove to as far as the Santa Maria de Miralles in the north and in all conditions varying from sun, rain, and even hail.

The exterior look of the all-electric Mini Cooper stays true to what generations of customers have learned to love in the vehicle. It still has circular headlights and the familiar grille — this time with a “filigree contour” said to “(define) the front section even more powerfully than its hexagonal predecessor,” according to Mini.

“Charming Simplicity” is the design language that underscores the new Mini family — melding the iconic aspects with innovations to stay true to its “Mini-ness.” For some time now, Mini has been shunning the use of chrome bits on the outside of the car. In the new Mini Cooper Electric, Vibrant Silver is the chosen highlighter. LED daytime running lights have been refreshed with “unique light signatures.”

A sportier gait is evidenced by the vehicle’s track width and indentation on the wheel arches. Onto the side, the Mini has now been stripped of its circumferential black band in an effort to “place the body color more at the center of interest.” Meanwhile, black sills “visually move the Mini Cooper closer to the road.”

Inside, the elements you’ve come to expect are still there, namely the round and oversized center instrument/infotainment cluster, and the set of toggle switches. Underscored by a dichotomous “maximum purist” design, the Mini Cooper Electric employs a reductive technique to cut the clutter within. For instance, the head-up display not only complements the OLED center screen, but replaces the steering column-mounted cluster.

For the first time, Mini dares to use textile surfaces on its curved dashboard. This, it said, contributes to a “homely, feel-good atmosphere.” The company insists that the uniquely knitted material, made from recycled polyester, is a “versatile, easy-care” structure rendered in two tones. Buyers can choose from various colors for the surfaces and seats, depending on the trim design. Meanwhile, an optional panoramic glass roof serves to brighten up the interiors and give a heightened sense of space. Side lighting within is based on the ambient light. Seats come in basic or a JCW version, with side panels laminated with high-quality textile covering the adjustment buttons. An armrest on the driver’s seat also gives more space in the center console.

The rear bench, traditionally not a place an average-sized adult would want to sit, is actually quite serviceable in the new Mini Cooper Electric. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the three-door Mini Cooper is finally a proper (almost, anyway) four-seater. The luggage compartment, while we’re at it, boasts a respectable 200 liters of capacity — expandable to 800 with the rear seatbacks (60:40 split) down. There’s even an additional underfloor storage facility in the luggage compartment.

You could say that evolving the Cooper is something Mini can’t afford to flub. There’s more at stake here than its other models. The Cooper truly embodies the Mini brand.

From where I sit, I’d say it’s mission accomplished.