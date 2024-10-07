Software is the key to this ‘new gold’ of mobility

AFTER THE Y2K scare of 2000, the world accelerated toward digital solutions in the blink of an eye. The way we consume data is, to some, unfathomable. To others, it is the only way.

According to Statista, 66% of the world population — some 5.3 billion people — already have access to the internet. On the other hand, the International Telecommunications Union reports that there are 8.59 billion smartphone subscriptions worldwide — meaning there are more subscribers than there are people.

In the Philippines, DataReportal reports that there were 87 million internet users at the start of 2024, or a penetration of 73.6%; and a total of 117.4 million cellular mobile connections, equivalent to 99.3% of the population.

One of the most significant changes that the digital revolution spawned is in the field of mobility. Early in the last decade, then president (now chairman) of Toyota Motor Corp. Akio Toyoda raised an urgent call to action. Noting a “once-in-a-century period of profound transformation,” he acknowledged that technology is changing the automotive industry very rapidly. Mr. Toyoda recognized that new players are no longer limited to companies that were solely in the business of making cars.

For example, Google announced a self-driving car project in 2009 that was eventually renamed Waymo in 2016. The company does not intend to build cars but, rather, focus on self-driving technology. Meantime, Apple did research and development on an electric and self-driving car for 10 years. Project Titan, as it was called, was however scuttled in February this year.

In addition, ride-sharing and ride-hailing solutions emerged to change the way people experienced and viewed mobility. These were app-based solutions such as ZipCar and ShareNow for ride-sharing; Uber, Lyft, and Grab for ride-hailing. The concept was to put cars on a grid, digitalize the sharing or hailing experience, and provide transparent pricing.

Considering these transformative developments, Mr. Toyoda announced his goal to transform Toyota from an automotive to a mobility company. The innovative technologies in “connected,” “autonomous,” “shared,” and “electric” (CASE) were totally changing the concept of the automobile as we knew it. Just as important, the new players were radically changing the rules of the marketplace.

CONNECTED

Increased on-board computing power in cars greatly enhances GPS tracking, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and fleet management. The use of radars, sensors, and cameras also enables a more robust automotive Internet of Things (IoT), including more sophisticated safety systems while enabling enhanced communications between the vehicle and people, the cloud, infrastructure, and the grid.

It is said that data are today’s gold, and that software is the key. According to Toyota, its focus is on the platform in the belief that this will be the backbone for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) for autonomy and car-sharing. The car should be a seamless extension of the mobile phone and computer — a kind of personal assistant on wheels — able to anticipate needs through predictive artificial intelligence.

AUTONOMOUS & SHARING

There are many initiatives under development in this field. Although many believe this is such a cool piece of technology that will transform the ease of getting around, it is important to emphasize the underlying goal of autonomous mobility: to enhance road safety and reduce vehicle accidents.

A study by the World Health Organization in December 2023 reported that approximately 1.19 million people across the globe die annually because of road traffic crashes. Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged five to 29 years. An additional 20 to 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries.

But, yes, autonomous driving technology also offers new mobility solutions. The e-Palette concept vehicle is one such example of Toyota’s vision for Autono-MaaS business application for retail e-commerce. The e-Palette is a fully electric vehicle that will be controlled by Toyota’s autonomous Chauffeur Mode technology. It will also include Toyota’s Guardian system as a safety net to support a range of uses such as ride-sharing, delivery, and retail.

We are already witnesses to the proliferation of ride-sharing solutions. In the Philippines, Grab dominates the four-wheel space but two-wheel solutions like Angkas and Joy Ride are also flourishing.

ELECTRIC

It is encouraging to see electrified mobility take root. The International Energy Agency reported that sales of battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles reached 14 million units in 2023. This accounts for 18% of global car sales, up from 14% in 2022. Meantime, Toyota sold 3.4 million hybrid electric vehicles globally in 2023, up from 2.6 million in 2022.

In the Philippines, the adoption of electrified vehicles is growing. From January to June, data from CAMPI shows sales increasing by 211%, almost matching sales in the whole of 2023. The split in sales is 95% in favor of hybrid electric and 5% for full electric vehicles.

The mobility landscape in the Philippines is also transforming as the country moves toward increased motorization. The market is on track to beat its historic sales high of 478,000 units posted in 2017. Everyone and everything — people, goods, and data — have to move. Mobility is truly an essential, and not a luxury.

In 2022, Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines (TMSPH) was established to meet the evolving mobility in the country. It initiated programs designed to cater to the increasing “usership” needs of Filipinos, those needing mobility without the accompanying responsibilities of ownership (e.g. parking, maintenance, running costs).

The installation of a Toyota Connected device in vehicles allows users to harness the full potential of their vehicles including asset security, safe driving, and operational efficiency.

For example, TMSPH offers a telematics insurance program: Connected Toyota Insure. By gathering data on driving behavior, it can reduce insurance premiums based on a pre-determined scoring system. They are also able to offer Connected Auto Loans that allow finance companies to extend loans based on the reduced risk of asset loss. Other mobility solutions TMSPH can offer using its platforms are shuttle management, delivery assignment, and effective fleet maintenance.

Finally, usership solutions also include easy and convenient access to vehicles on-demand through Toyota Rentacar or through Kinto One Leasing solutions that provide mobility without the worries of servicing, insurance, and registration.

Truly, mobility is rapidly transforming in line with new technologies. It is an exciting time with lots to look forward to in terms of how mobility is helping elevate well-being and happiness for all.