Nissan PHL introduces new president

Mr. Masuda steps up to the plate; Mr. Hoyos moves on to new role

NISSAN PHILIPPINES, INC. (NPI) recently marked the turnover of leadership reins with an event in Grand Hyatt Hotel, Taguig City.

NPI President Juan Manuel Hoyos formally stepped down from his post, moving on to lead the Mexico-based Nissan Importers Business Unit (NIBU) in the Americas. In his place, Yasuhisa Masuda assumes the presidency of NPI.

The handover ceremony was witnessed by partners from the government and industry, dealer network principals, and members of the media. Also at the event were Nissan Senior Vice-President and Global Sales and Infiniti Head Jose Roman, and Nissan ASEAN and Thailand President Toshihiro Fujiki.

Under Mr. Hoyos’ watch, “Nissan Philippines was able to launch multiple products across different segments, contributing to the local expansion of Nissan’s footprint. By the end of the 2023 fiscal year, Nissan grew 31%, achieving strong sales across its product lineup,” said NPI in a release. Mr. Hoyos was appointed to the position in April 1, 2022, succeeding Atsushi Najima.

Said the outgoing executive, “I truly believe that Nissan Philippines will be in good hands under the leadership of Masuda. The years of experience he has gained from working with Nissan are sure to aid the brand in sustaining the growth that we have established in the last few years. I am looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for Nissan Philippines under this new chapter.”

Mr. Masuda has over 12 years of experience with Nissan, joining the brand in 2011. He held various leadership positions in Market Intelligence, Brand and Media Strategy. Prior to his appointment at Nissan Philippines, he held the position of chief marketing officer for Nissan’s Japan Marketing Division.

As he takes on the role of President, Mr. Masuda is expected to sustain the growth trajectory set by Mr. Hoyos. Under his leadership, he plans to strengthen “Nissan’s push for electrification and exciting image, digitization initiatives, and building a strong dealer network — fulfilling the brand’s promise of bringing innovation that excites its customers.”

“I am looking forward to seeing where we can take the Nissan brand in the coming years. The Philippines has always been a promising market for the brand, and we will continue to work to sustain, if not surpass the growth that has been achieved in the country,” said Mr. Masuda.