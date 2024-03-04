Diamond Auto, Legado Motors consolidate Dongfeng’s EV offerings

1 of 6

By Kap Maceda Aguila

THE DIAMOND Auto Group EV Corp. and Legado Motors, Inc. — which distribute Dongfeng commercial electric vehicles (EVs) and passenger electric vehicles, respectively — recently signed a memorandum of understanding that paves the way for the consolidation of their portfolios.

In a release, the two companies said the “strategic move aims to improve access to the innovative Dongfeng new energy vehicles across the Philippines.” They describe the arrangement as a “unique support system” amid the Chinese brand’s expanding sales and distribution channels here.

The collaboration will mean that customers need only to visit any “Dongfeng Connected” dealership — in Alabang, Cainta, Bacoor, Pasig, San Fernando, Davao City and Tarlac City — to browse a selection of electrified commercial and passenger vehicle offerings or to avail of after-sales services for the same.

“This arrangement places a strong emphasis on after-sales services, aiming to offer customers a seamless ownership experience,” said Legado Motors, Inc. Deputy CEO Brennan Nathan Singson Lim in a speech at the recent MoU signing in Quezon City. “With state-of-the-art service centers, expertly trained technicians, and a dedication to swift and effective customer support, our priority is to ensure that customers receive unmatched assistance throughout their ownership journey.”

The Dongfeng Connected lineup now consolidates full-EV passenger models such as the P888,000 Dongfeng Nanobox, the Dongfeng Forthing Friday (P1.98 million for 430km ranger, P2.58 million for 630km), and the Dongfeng Aeolus Huge hybrid (P1.88 million), which join enterprise-oriented options Rich pickup (from P2.76 million to P2.86 million), and EV carrier series (P1.68 million to P3.54 million).