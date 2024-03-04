Kia Seltos: Farm-fresh standout

1 of 4

The new Kia Seltos is making waves, with reason, in a vibrant crossover segment

AS KIA PHILIPPINES commemorated its fifth year under the stewardship of AC Motors, the progressive South Korean car brand decided to conduct a special ride and drive of the latest iteration of the Kia Seltos. The stylish subcompact crossover is the company’s pitch for a vehicle that progressive Filipino millennials can identify with; and Kia Philippines seems to be on the right track as the model is gaining more recognition in the cutthroat, local crossover market segment.

The Kia Seltos is priced at P1.198 million for the 1.5-liter LX, P1.288 million for the 1.5-liter EX, and P1.688 million for the 1.4-liter, turbocharged SX. All come with a five-year/160,000-kilometer warranty, whichever comes first.

“From a car brand initially known for its value-for-money proposition in the late 1990s to the mid-2010s to an aspirational brand today that now champions evocative design, world-class build quality, and superior reliability and safety — all on top of its essence of delivering value to the life of its customers — we have all seen Kia’s transformation for the better,” shared an enthusiastic Kia Philippines COO Brian Buendia during the media event.

When we took off, our Seltos drive took us from the city roads of BGC onto the South Superhighway, and eventually through the tighter roads of Lipa, Batangas leading to The Old Grove Farmstead — a landscape retreat that offers city dwellers al fresco dining and a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of modern life, inviting guests to reconnect with nature and animals.

During this journey, the Kia Seltos did not disappoint with its standout style, new technology, sufficient power, and advanced driver assistance systems — which include adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (for the top-tier turbo variant). Other bells and whistles include a panoramic sunroof, and mobile phone wireless charging.

Kia Philippines dares to argue that the Seltos now offers the best-in-class interior for vehicles in its product segment, especially as its new layout is a significant upgrade from the previous-generation version. The standard dual panoramic displays are a segment-first, as the two screens combine a 10.25-inch instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch center display.

Other enhancements to the interior include a revamped crash pad with a contemporary center garnish that seamlessly aligns with the overall horizontal layout, a high-tech interface that integrates the control of infotainment and air-conditioning features, the convenience of automatic climate control, and the addition of mood lamps.

The Kia Seltos, with its 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and attractive looks, is certainly a model to consider when seeking an affordable and versatile vehicle for young weekend warriors who like to stray out of the city while keeping safety and technology top of mind. With Kia’s Drive Wise safety philosophy alongside its enthusiastic performance, the ingredients are complete for more secure, youthful journeys.

Lastly, Kia Philippines also shares that even as the brand continues to introduce more new hybrids to its product lineup this year, they will not be introducing any Seltos hybrids to the country.

Not just yet.