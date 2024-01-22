TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) rolls out new car deals for the new year.

The Toyota Vios 1.3 XE CVT variant is available for a down payment of P116,100 under the “Pay Low” option, a program that allows customers down payments as low as 15% with free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years, and no chattel mortgage at 60 months to pay via cash out. The same variant is available for a monthly payment of P8,776 under “Pay Light” option, which offers customers low monthly plans with 50% down payment at 60 months to pay.

On the other hand, the Innova 2.8 XE Dsl AT variant is available for a down payment of P206,250 under the “Pay Low” option, or a monthly sum of P15,506 under “Pay Light.” The Corolla Cross 1.8 G CVT can be acquired for a down payment of P196,800 via “Pay Low” or a monthly payment of P13,754 under the “Pay Light.”

Cash-paying customers will get up to P180,000 in savings for the Fortuner or up to P120,000 for the Hilux, depending on the variant. Other participating models entitled to cash savings include the Vios, Wigo, Corolla Altis, Avanza, Veloz, Rush, Raize, Innova, Lite Ace, and Corolla Cross.

All brand-new Corolla Altis, Raize, Veloz, Rush units, and select variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova, Fortuner, and Hilux purchased during the promo period are entitled to free periodic maintenance service (PMS) — up to the 20,000-km checkup. Customers may avail of the free PMS within a 24-month period from the release date of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, all variants of the Lite Ace sold and released during the promo month are also qualified for a fixed PMS package. Customers will only need to pay P1,999 per PMS until the 40,000-km checkup.

Rebates as much P25,000 are available if a Vios is traded in for a brand-new Wigo, Innova, or Zenix (Q HEV variant not included) or P15,000 when an Innova is upgraded to a Fortuner or Hilux. A P10,000 rebate is also available for those who trade in their Wigo for a Rush, Raize, Avanza, or Veloz. The trade-in rebate can be used as cash discount for purchasing the new vehicle during the promo period. It can also be used to buy genuine Toyota accessories.

All brand-new Wigo, Hilux, Veloz, Fortuner, and select variants of the Vios, Corolla Altis, Innova, Avanza, and Rush purchased during the promo period also get a free comprehensive one-year insurance provided by Toyota Insure if the unit is purchased from any authorized dealership nationwide. The free one-year insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage, loss/theft, excess bodily injury, property damage, acts of nature, and includes emergency roadside assistance. Brand-new Vios G, E, and XLE units bought from any authorized Toyota dealership nationwide also get warranty coverage of five years or 150,000 kilometers.

The promo runs from Jan. 8 to 31. For more information, visit https://toyota.com.ph/promos/NewYearFun.