The energy company’s mobility means are expected to be fully electric by 2040

CONSISTENCY is key and, from a corporate standpoint, surely an ideal virtue to help better drive home what it stands for or espouses. In the case of Aboitiz Power Corp. (more simply, AboitizPower) which collects the Aboitiz Group’s interests in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services — consistency means seeing to it that aspirations to sustainability suffuse the totality of its operations.

During a recent press event, the firm presented BYD (Build Your Dreams) ETP3 units to members of the media. An initial four units of these commercial vehicles will be deployed as company vehicles to three key cities of AboitizPower distribution utilities: Visayan Electric, Davao Light, and Cotabato Light. Two units have been earmarked for Davao Light, with the other utilities getting one each. The most salient thing about these movers: they are battery electric vehicles.

Measuring 4,450-mm long, 1,1720-mm wide, and 1,875-mm tall, the ETP3 is said to boast a top speed of 130kph and maximum range in excess of 250 kilometers. Using absolutely no fossil fuel, the model represents the beginning of a new chapter in mobility for AboitizPower, as the company looks to electrify 40% of its total fleet by 2030, and 100% by 2040. This includes its four- and two-wheeled transport.

In a speech for the announcement of its “Fleet Transformation Program,” AboitizPower President and CEO Manny Rubio said the effort “(reflects the firm’s) belief in the electrification and decarbonization of mobility as a way to transform (its) energy system.”

He revealed that transportation “has always had a history of being the highest energy-consuming sector in the country,” accounting for 31.3% of total final energy consumption with over 11 million tons of oil as equivalent — not to mention the resulting air pollution. Mr. Rubio added, “With an ever-growing demand for powered mobility, we recognize that deeper electrification… is a key enabler in achieving a cleaner and more sustainable world energy system. After all, a broad range of mobility applications can be powered with electricity from cleaner or zero-emission sources.”

AboitizPower’s mobility thrust also lines up with Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA). One of the salient points of this law mandates industrial and commercial companies to ensure that at least five percent of their fleets are comprised of EVs.

“As a leader in the energy industry, we want to incorporate innovations that will improve the efficiency and sustainability of our operations. The world is facing developments in climate change, global connectivity, population growth, urbanization and digitalization, and these changes demand that businesses like ours transform to remain relevant,” continued the executive.

For his part, AboitizPower Distribution Utilities COO Anton Perdices explained, “Electrifying our fleet will help us further reduce carbon emissions, lower operating costs, and contribute to cleaner air in the cities where we operate. This way, we are also helping empower the evolution of the cities we serve.”

Again, all these efforts tie into sustainability goals. “While delivering our core services is crucial, developing new verticals can enable us to tap into emerging markets, reach new customers, and propel innovation. We envision a future where our business model fully revolves around sustainably sourced and consumed power. Through ‘Cleanergy’ (clean energy) facilities, we provide reliable and responsibly-sourced energy to communities and businesses toward a sustainably powered and better future,” said AboitizPower Vice-President for Corporate Affairs Suiee Suarez.

The company looks to add 3,700 megawatts of capacity in renewable energy — such as solar, wind, and geothermal — over the next decade in an effort to curb the “heavy reliance” on fossil fuels for transportation and power generation. AboitizPower reports that, together with its partners, it “has the largest and most diversified renewable energy platform in the Philippines in terms of installed capacity under its operational control.” Some 1,000 megawatts of capacity – through wind and solar farms and geothermal facilities are still in the pipeline.